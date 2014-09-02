Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Gerrit Cole has enjoyed success in his brief major league career against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Pittsburgh Pirates starter took the mound Monday without his best stuff or location.

He faked his way through six innings, getting nine outs on first- or second-pitch swings, but it caught up to him in the seventh, when he gave up a single, a homer and a triple to his last three hitters and ate a 5-4 loss.

This against the same team that he dominated Aug. 26 for six innings, allowing just one hit before the Cardinals got to him in the seventh of a game that the Pirates won anyway.

“I didn’t have the same stuff that I had (last) Tuesday, but you have to give (St. Louis) credit,” Cole said. “You have to be on your game against them because they grind, grind, grind ... and then bam! They murder you.”

It added up to a lost opportunity for Pittsburgh, which could have shaved its National League Central deficit to a game by teaming the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs with a win.

Instead, the Pirates dropped three games back of now-first place St. Louis. On Tuesday night, they must face the Cardinals’ ace, Adam Wainwright, who hasn’t allowed a run to them in 15 innings at Busch Stadium.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-3, 3.51 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 15-9, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole, who was called up from rookie-level Bristol before the game, didn’t quite have his best stuff and finally paid for it in the bottom of the seventh. Cole allowed eight hits and five runs over 6 1/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts, and he took the loss. He retired 10 of 11 hitters in one stretch, getting a lot of quick outs, but when the Cardinals finally got him deep into counts, they delivered big hits.

--LHP Jeff Locke will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to make the start Tuesday night in the second game of the series. Locke beat St. Louis 3-1 last Wednesday, scattering six hits over 7 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Locke is 4-0 in his past five starts, getting a lot of ground ball outs and keeping batters off-balance consistently. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four career starts against the Cardinals.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel (sprained right ankle) was activated from the disabled list Monday to bolster the Pittsburgh bullpen. Pimentel went on the DL on Aug. 15, and he made five rehab appearances at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 1.69 ERA in 5 1/3 innings. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 appearances and 31 2/3 innings for the Pirates this year.

--C Tony Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, giving Pittsburgh a third catcher and more flexibility late in games. Sanchez batted .235-11-45 in 81 games at Indianapolis after going down in late May. A member of the Pirates’ Opening Day roster, Sanchez batted .278 in 72 at-bats before being demoted.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) sat out for the fifth consecutive game. Alvarez has 13 homers against the Cardinals since the start of the 2012 season, more than any other opposing player. Alvarez left the Aug. 26 against St. Louis in the seventh inning and hasn’t played since.

--RF Travis Snider, who missed the previous four games due to left hamstring discomfort, returned to action as a pinch hitter Monday. He lined out in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s probably the strongest human in the world. You jam him and he puts it on the warning track in right-center. You put him on his front foot and he about takes (SS Jordy) Mercer’s glove off. He’s just unbelievable.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, on Cardinals LF Matt Holliday, who drove in three runs Monday in St. Louis’ 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game. He did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 1.

--RF Travis Snider (left hamstring discomfort) left the Aug. 27 game. He did not play Aug. 29-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo