Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- If Pittsburgh’s John Holdzkom took a little extra time behind the mound before throwing his first big league pitch against St. Louis, he had good reason.

Few players have ever had this kind of journey to the majors, one which took nine years and never climbed above Class A until this year. Heck, he even started 2014 in the independent American Association, pitching for the Amarillo Sox.

“All the crazy leagues that I’ve pitched in,” he said, “and now I‘m going to be a big leaguer. This is just awesome.”

So was his eighth inning Tuesday night. His first major league hitter, Peter Bourjos, fanned but reached first on a wild pitch. He whiffed Kolten Wong and catcher Russell Martin threw Bourjos out at second. Holdzkom then fanned two-time All-Star Matt Carpenter with some 96 mph heat to strike out the side in his first big-league inning.

The Pirates may have lost 6-4 and dropped four games off the Cardinals’ National League Central lead, but one couldn’t blame Holdzkom for wearing a big smile after the game.

“This means everything,” the 27-year old said of his new status as a big leaguer.

RECORD: 71-67

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-7, 3.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.19 ERA)

--LHP Jeff Locke couldn’t find the strike zone Tuesday night and it cost him a four-game winning streak. Locke threw only 46 of 86 pitches for strikes, departing after giving up a two-run single to counterpart Adam Wainwright in the fourth. It was the second time in three starts that he’s walked at least five men, issuing six on Aug. 22 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Edinson Volquez has been this year’s successful Pittsburgh reclamation project and he hopes to keep it up in Wednesday’s series finale. Volquez has won seven of his last eight decisions, which includes his complete-game 9-1 win July 10 over St. Louis in Busch Stadium. He’s coming off a no-decision Friday night against Cincinnati, allowing only one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 2-1 win.

--OF Gregory Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday, still in the throes of a major slump that cost him his everyday job with Pittsburgh. After going 1-for-30 before being optioned to the minors, Polanco was just 4-for-26 in seven games with Indy. The rookie is hitting .241 with six homers for the Pirates.

--INF Chase d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, adding depth and speed to the roster. d‘Arnaud batted .250-2-23 in 118 games for the Indians and tied for third in the International League with 30 steals, so he could be a late-game option as a pinch-runner.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was one of three pitchers getting recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday. He’s been in three organizations this year, starting with Seattle before being cut and picked up off waivers by San Diego on April 2, and then being claimed by Pittsburgh on Aug. 24.

--RHP John Holdzkom completed a meteoric rise to the majors Tuesday when he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 6-foot-10 Holdzkom was signed by the New York Mets in 2006, but never rose above Class A until this year. He started the season pitching in the independent American Association for Amarillo. He was 2-0, 2.49 with two saves and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings at Triple-A.

--RHP Casey Sadler also got the call from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he went 11-4 (3.03 ERA) in 21 starts. Sadler has seen action in five games for the Pirates, giving up runs in the last three after working scoreless ball in the first two.

--OF Michael Martinez was designated for assignment to make room for INF Chase d‘Arnaud on the 40-man roster. Martinez was batting .128 with the Pirates in 39 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every game is big. We still have a lot of time to go. We all know that anything can happen.” -- SS Jordy Mercer.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game. He missed his sixth straight game Sept. 2. It’s not known when Alvarez will be able to return.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco