Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Minutes after a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Pirates players and coaches were still steamed, as was manager Clint Hurdle.

Reigning National League Most Valuable Player Andrew McCutchen, who took a Randall Delgado fastball in the ribs last month and missed just over two weeks, saw a Shelby Miller fastball whiz behind him with two outs and no one on base in the sixth.

Whether it might have been retaliation for two Cardinals getting hit in consecutive fourth inning at-bats, no one knows, because Miller didn’t say anything about it afterward. However, Hurdle, who knows how much McCutchen means to his team, didn’t waste much time letting his feelings on the subject be known.

“It was an ambush and a cheap shot,” he said.

For his part, McCutchen was more bothered by just missing a meaty 2-0 fastball in the same at-bat and skying a fly ball to left field, saying he should have hit a homer.

“He took his one shot and missed,” McCutchen said. “(Plate umpire Ron Kulpa) gave out the warnings, and that was it.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-68

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (Francisco Liriano, 3-10, 3.91 ERA) at Cubs (Felix Doubront (1-0, 1.29 ERA),

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley remained at 6-4 with a no-decision after Friday’s Pirates-Cubs game was suspended after six innings with the teams tied 3-3. Worley departed after working 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) while he struck out six and walked one. It was his fourth career start against the Cubs. Worley has a 4.54 ERA in six games (five starts) against NL Central foes this season.

--3B Josh Harrison, named earlier this week as National League player of the month for August, went 3-for-4 with a run and two doubles in Friday’s suspended game. It was his 12th game with three or more hits. He came into the game third in the National League with a .310 batting average. He led the NL in slugging percentage (.602), hits, (41), extra base hits (19) and total bases (71) while hitting .347. Heading into a weekend series facing the prospect of three straight left-handers Harrison had a team-best average .316 average against southpaws.

--RF Jose Tabata went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and tied Friday’s game at 3-3 with an RBI single to right in the fifth inning. He’s now hitting .378 in his last 20 games.

--CF Andrew McCutchen appeared to be just the guy to help the Pirates break out of a slump this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Since the start of 2011, the Pittsburgh center fielder has 11 home runs against the Cubs, the second-most by any player behind St. Louis’ Matt Holliday (16). McCutchen is a lifetime .348 batter at Wrigley Field with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and a .985 OPS average. McCutchen went 1-for-2 in Friday’s rain-shortened contest.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (3-10, 3.91 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and third against the Cubs. The 30-year-old left-hander allowed two runs in seven innings last Sunday but had no decision in the Pirates’ 3-2 last at-bats loss. Liriano has lost his last three decision and has allowed a total of two earned runs in his last two outings. He’s 3-2 lifetime in eight career starts against the Cubs but has no decision this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were just a little bit better than us every game.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, after the Pirates were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series by scores of 5-4, 6-4 and 1-0.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He was available as a reserve Sept. 3 but didn’t get into the game.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco