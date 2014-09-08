Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Catcher Russell Martin continues to make big contributions to the Pirates in ways both visible and behind the scenes.

At the plate, his power is down but his batting average has improved. Behind the plate, he’s among the hardest in the big leagues to steal on, catching 25 runners so far this year.

“Every city we go to now, there’s someone who wants to talk about what Russ Martin is doing,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said prior to Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs.

“He adds a dynamic and an edge to our club that’s significant -- in the dugout, behind the plate, when he’s on the bases, he he’s in the batter’s box. He’s in every pitch and his ability to help the pitcher on the mound ... is as good as any catcher I’ve been around.”

Martin successfully bounced back from a nearly month-long stint on the disabled list in late-April into May with a strained left hamstring.

The 25 runners he’s caught shared the major league lead with Cleveland’s Yan Gomes and San Diego’s Rene Rivera.

Martin is currently batting .288 in 95 games, with 16 doubles and 52 RBIs. His eight home runs are down from 15 last season and 21 in 2012. But if he maintains his current average, it will be the best since hitting .293 with the Dodgers in 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-68

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-4, 3.75 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 8-11, 4.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole collected a memorable keepsake on Sunday, courtesy of Wrigley Field’s bleacher fans. Cole slammed his first homer since high school in the seventh inning in Sunday’s 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, putting the icing on a strong six-inning performance. “It was nice to finally put a good swing on one,” Cole said. “I knew when he (Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan) stopped running in left that it probably had a chance. ... It’s pretty sweet. Everybody wants to hit a home run in The Show. And it happened at Wrigley, which is really cool.” More important for the Pirates was his pitching performance. Cole (8-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out eight.

--LF Starling Marte was 2-for-6 on Sunday as he extended a hitting streak to seven games and 12 straight on the road. Entering Sunday, he was batting .330 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs in 30 games since returning from the concussion disabled list on Aug. 5.

--SS Jordy Mercer hit his 11th home run of the season in the second inning -- a two-run shot -- for his second in two days. It’s the second time this season he’s homered in back-to-back game against the Cubs, previously done on June 20-21 at Wrigley Field. Four of his 11 homers this season have come against Chicago.

--2B Neil Walker slugged a two-run homer in the first inning of Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs for his 19th of the season and went 3-for-5 on the day. The three hits tied a season high, previously done on Sept. 3 at St. Louis. He’s made a bigger impact recently with two-base hits, delivering in three straight and four of his last six games. Walker has now had at least 20 doubles in each of the last five years. Walker is one of three National League second basemen (including New York’s Daniel Murphy and Philadelphia’s Chase Utley) with at least 40 extra-base hits in a season.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-5 on Sunday and capped a five-run second inning for the Pirates with his 22nd home run of the season. He’s hit safely in five straight games at Wrigley Field and is a career .359 hitter with six home runs and 24 RBIs in 47 games.

--INF Josh Harrison now has five career four-hit games after going 4-for-6 in the Friday-Saturday suspended game that went 11 innings. Harrison had two doubles as well as the game-winning RBI in the 11th inning as the Pirates claimed a 5-3 victory. He ranks first among leadoff hitters in the league in batting average (.331) and slugging percentage (.585). Harrison sat out his second straight game after tweaking his ankle in the 11th inning on Saturday as the Cubs and Pirates completed a suspended game.

--LHP Jeff Locke (6-4, 3.75 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season on Monday in Philadelphia. He saw a four-game winning streak end in his last start after allowing five runs (four earned) in a 6-4 loss last Tuesday in St. Louis. He has left five of his last six starts with a lead only to be the victim of a blown save. Locke is 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Cole had some outstanding sequences today. Some of the secondary pitches got hit but there were times when he was right in rhythm and sync.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, of RHP Gerrit Cole, who allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out eight Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He was available as a reserve Sept. 3 but didn’t get into the game. He pinch hit on Sept 5.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco