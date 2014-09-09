Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte, who missed nearly two weeks in late July and early August due to a concussion, is coming alive at the plate.

Marte went 3-for-5 with a single, a double and a two-run homer Monday in the Pirates’ 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Marte is batting .353 over that stretch, raising his average to .279.

“I‘m really more comfortable,” he said, “because I see the ball very nice, every time the pitch is thrown.”

Manager Clint Hurdle was more expansive.

“He’s getting his foot down early,” he said. “He’s making good reads, good decisions on his swings. He’s hitting the ball where it’s pitched. He’s really not trying to jump anything. He’s just trying to square up the fastball, and he’s letting the breaking ball travel -- not chasing down, getting the ones that are up and putting good swings on them. He’s been a very much improved offensive player since he came off the DL.”

Marte, who singled in the first and doubled in the third against Philadelphia starter Kyle Kendrick, hit an 0-1 fastball into the seats in left-center field for his homer in the fifth, putting the Pirates ahead to stay, 2-1.

He struck out swinging in his last two at-bats, against Kendrick and reliever Luis Garcia, but said later he wasn’t thinking about the cycle.

All he’s thinking about, really, is continuing to see the ball “very nice.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-68

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez 11-7, 3.31 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 6-7, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison missed his second consecutive game Monday after spraining his left ankle Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Clint Hurdle said before the game that Harrison was available to pinch-hit, but he chose not to use him.

--RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Tuesday at Philadelphia, took a no-decision against St. Louis in his last start, working 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two. He won his only start against Philadelphia this season, and he is 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

--LHP Jeff Locke had, in the estimation of manager Clint Hurdle, his best performance of the season Monday against the Phillies, going seven innings and allowing one run on three hits. All of the hits and the run came in the fourth inning. Locke, who struck out nine without walking a batter, retired the first 10 hitters he faced, as well as the last 10. Now 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies, he said his curveball was as effective as it has been at any point in his major league career. Hurdle also said Locke’s fastball command and velocity were outstanding.

--LF Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with his 11th homer of the season Monday against Philadelphia. Marte is batting .353 during an eight-game hitting streak.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 Monday against the Phillies, his third consecutive three-hit game. He has hit safely in his last four games, going 10-for-19 (.526) in that stretch.

--3B Brent Morel went 2-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia. Morel was 1-for-15 over his previous eight games.

--OF Michael Martinez, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sept. 2, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Martinez hit .128 with the Pirates in 39 at-bats.

--1B Chris McGuiness, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Aug. 31, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. McGuiness went 6-for-25 (.240) with three RBIs in 14 games with Pittsburgh this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When it comes to being able to throw all three pitches for strikes and being efficient with first-pitch strikes and getting ahead of the hitters, I would say he hit it right on the head.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP Jeff Locke, who pitched the Pirates to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Harrison (sprained left ankle) was hurt Sept. 6. He did not play Sept. 7-8, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, but he didn’t play Sept. 6-8.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco