Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Edinson Volquez is pitching for a Pittsburgh Pirates team sniffing their second straight year of postseason baseball.

But that doesn’t mean he’s nothing but smiles and laughs in the clubhouse these days.

The right-hander threw six innings and allowed three runs for a no-decision in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. He was pulled after 92 pitches. In his previous outing, he was relieved after 82 pitches and 6 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.

Following his most recent exit, Volquez didn’t mince his words or stomach his frustration.

“You want to talk to me?” Volquez asked when approached for an interview after Tuesday’s game. “I threw 90 pitches and was taken out.”

Before being asked how he felt, Volquez was told that manager Clint Hurdle thought he labored a bit and left his fastball up.

“You’ve got your answer,” Volquez said. “He already said it. That’s all I got. No comment.”

Did he feel like he could have pitched into the seventh inning?

“Only 90 pitches,” Volquez said with a laugh. “I guess I was ready to go. I threw 82 in my last one and I threw 90 today. I think I was more than ready to go.”

Reliever Justin Wilson allowed the game’s decisive run in the seventh inning.

Hurdle was pleased with Volquez’s effort.

“I thought Edinson pitched a very competitive game,” Hurdle said. “Fastball was maybe up a little bit more than it had been in his previous outings. Had to pitch out of three different jams, one we helped create. But he made real nice sequence of pitches when he needed to.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (Vance Worley, 6-4, 3.05 ERA) at Phillies (Jerome Williams, 3-0, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley is scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Worley, a 2008 draft pick of the Phillies, faces his former club for the first time. Since Aug. 13, Worley is 1-3 in five starts with a 4.71 ERA and 38 hits in 28 2/3 innings. In three seasons with the Phillies (2010-12), Worley went 18-13 with a 3.50 ERA.

--RHP Edinson Volquez, Tuesday’s starter, pitched six innings of three-run ball for a no-decision in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies. Volquez threw 92 pitches. In his previous start, he threw 82 pitches and was taken out after 6 1/3 innings of scoreless ball. He was not happy with his yanking Tuesday. “Only 90 pitches,” he said with a laugh. “I guess I was ready to go. I threw 82 in my last one and I threw 90 today. I think I was more than ready to go.”

--RHP Charlie Morton (sports hernia) threw a simulated game Tuesday in Philadelphia before the Pirates’ game against the Phillies. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. “I thought it was a good day for him,” Hurdle said. “It’s encouraging. We’ll need to see how he feels (Wednesday).” Hurdle said the Pirates will round up on Aug. 15 and discuss how Morton best serves the team moving forward. Morton was placed on the disabled list Aug. 17. In 25 starts this season, the 30-year-old is 5-12 with a 3.84 ERA.

--3B Josh Harrison (ankle) returned to the Pirates’ starting lineup Tuesday after missing three consecutive games and went 1-for-5 in the leadoff spot. “(He) worked with our medical group,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said before Tuesday’s game. “He went out early (Tuesday) afternoon, ran some direct lines, sprints, ran the bases, cut the bases, made turns, took balls at third, hit in the cage -- he’s available.”

--OF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-3 in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Phillies with a pair of strikeouts. McCutchen entered Tuesday with three consecutive three-hit games (9-for-15). He’s hitting .309 on the season, fourth best in the National League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One run short. We gifted them a run and they gifted it back. From that point on, it was a tight, well-pitched ballgame. We had three different innings where a base hit would have played well for us. We didn’t get it.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, after the loss to the Phillies Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Harrison (sprained left ankle) was hurt Sept. 6. He did not play Sept. 7-8, but returned to the starting lineup Sept. 9.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, but he didn’t play Sept. 6-9.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings.

ROTATION:

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco