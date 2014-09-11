Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Vance Worley said he had no butterflies when he faced his former team, the Philadelphia Phillies, for the first time Wednesday night. He also didn’t have much command.

Worley (7-4) wound up earning a 6-3 victory, but he needed 92 pitches to get through five innings, just 54 of them strikes. He allowed three runs and four hits while striking out four and walking two.

“Overall stuff was sloppy and did the opposite of what I wanted it to do,” he said. “I made it work tonight. ... Even if you don’t have your best stuff, you have to fake it and make it look like you do. That’s pretty much what it was tonight. It was just going out and competing.”

Worley yielded an RBI single to Wil Nieves in the second and a two-run single to opposing pitcher Jerome Williams in the fourth, giving the Phillies a 3-2 lead. As manager Clint Hurdle said, his starter “did the best he could with what he had” and “gave us what we needed to get to ... the bullpen.”

And Hurdle added, “We thought we could close down from there.”

Bobby LaFromboise, John Holdzkom, Tony Watson and Mark Melancon each worked a perfect inning in relief, protecting the lead the Pirates fashioned by scoring twice in the fifth (on homers by Andrew McCutchen and Russell Martin) and sixth. In all, Pirates pitchers retired the last 16 hitters they faced.

“I just had to find a way to keep battling and trust in what I had and my defense behind me,” Worley said. “These guys picked me up tonight and got me some runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-10, 3.74 ERA) at Phillies (ERA A.J. Burnett 8-15, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pedro Alvarez was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress fracture of the fourth metatarsal of his left foot. The expected recovery time for such an injury is four to six weeks, meaning it is unlikely he will return this season.

--LHP Francisco Liriano, who pitches at Philadelphia on Thursday, ended a personal three-game losing streak by beating the Cubs in his last start. He went six shutout innings against Chicago and yielded three hits while striking out nine and walking two. He has never faced the Phillies.

--RHP Vance Worley went five innings to beat the Phillies on Wednesday in his first outing against his former team. Worley, who called his stuff “sloppy,” allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two.

--LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 Wednesday night against Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, the last five of them multi-hit efforts. Marte, batting at a .381 clip during that 10-game stretch, also has hit safely in his past 16 road games (.422) and is hitting .353 since the All-Star break.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with the first inside-the-park home run of his career Wednesday against Philadelphia. McCutchen has four multi-hit games in his last five. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, batting at a .462 clip in that stretch.

--3B Josh Harrison, who entered Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia tied with Colorado’s Justin Morneau for the National League batting lead, went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .318 and move in front by one point. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games, batting at a .423 clip in that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty much knew when it hit the wall that I had a good chance.” CF Andrew McCutchen, after hitting the Pirates’ first inside-the-park homer of the year Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco