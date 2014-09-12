Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano drew rave reviews after pitching eight shutout innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night, 4-1.

His manager, Clint Hurdle, said it “could’ve been his best start by far this season,” after Liriano allowed four hits, struck out a season-high 12 and walked two to win his second straight start.

His catcher, Russell Martin, said it was “obviously the best (he‘s) seen him in a long time.”

The opposing pitcher, A.J. Burnett, a former Pirate, agreed that it was the best he has seen Liriano in a while.

“When his off-speed is on,” he said, “he has that kind of night.”

Liriano used his fastball to get ahead of hitters, and his secondary pitches to put them away. Ten of his punchouts came on sliders, the other two on change-ups.

Liriano, 5-10 with a 3.53 ERA this season, retired 10 straight hitters between the third and sixth innings, and ran his scoreless-inning streak to 16, offering evidence that he is back to where he was last season, when he went 16-8.

He was 1-7 with a 4.72 ERA before the All-Star break this season, but since then is 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA to improve to 5-10 overall. He has been particularly effective over his last four starts, going 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA.

“Lately he’s been back to where he left off last year -- just dominating everybody,” Martin said. “Good time for that.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (Tsuyoshi Wada 4-2, 2.95 ERA) at Pirates (Gerrit Cole 8-5, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gerrit Cole, Friday’s starter, beat the Cubs his last time out, his fourth victory in his last five starts. Cole went six innings against Chicago, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out nine without walking a batter. He is 2-0 against the Cubs this season, 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA in four career outings against Chicago.

--LHP Francisco Liriano, in what manager Clint Hurdle said “could’ve been his best outing by far this season,” went eight shutout innings to beat the Phillies on Thursday night, his second straight victory. Liriano, who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16, allowed four hits and struck out a season-high 12, while walking two. He is 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA over his last four starts, and 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 11 outings since the All-Star break. On Thursday, he used his fastball to get ahead in the count, but his slider was his put-away pitch. “When his off-speed is on,” said losing pitcher A.J. Burnett, a former Pirate, “he has that kind of night.”

--LF Starling Marte was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia’s A.J. Burnett in the second inning Thursday night and left the game one inning later with a bruised left elbow. As a result, Marte saw a 10-game hitting streak end. Marte, batting at a .381 clip during that stretch, had also hit safely in his previous 16 road games (.422). He is batting .353 since the All-Star break.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 Thursday night against Philadelphia, and has hit safely in six of his last seven games (.448). He has also hit safely in 10 of 11 games against the Phillies this season (.452).

--3B Josh Harrison, who entered Thursday’s game against Philadelphia leading the National League in hitting, went hitless in five at-bats and saw his average fall to .314. Harrison has nonetheless hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games (.386).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was obviously the best I’ve seen him in a long time. It’s encouraging.” -- Pirates C Russell Martin, of LHP Francisco Liriano, who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16, allowed four hits and struck out a season-high 12 Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) was hurt Sept. 11. It is not believed to be serious.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. He will throw in the bullpen on Sept. 12, according to MLB.com.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco