Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH
PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Francisco Liriano drew rave reviews after pitching eight shutout innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night, 4-1.
His manager, Clint Hurdle, said it “could’ve been his best start by far this season,” after Liriano allowed four hits, struck out a season-high 12 and walked two to win his second straight start.
His catcher, Russell Martin, said it was “obviously the best (he‘s) seen him in a long time.”
The opposing pitcher, A.J. Burnett, a former Pirate, agreed that it was the best he has seen Liriano in a while.
“When his off-speed is on,” he said, “he has that kind of night.”
Liriano used his fastball to get ahead of hitters, and his secondary pitches to put them away. Ten of his punchouts came on sliders, the other two on change-ups.
Liriano, 5-10 with a 3.53 ERA this season, retired 10 straight hitters between the third and sixth innings, and ran his scoreless-inning streak to 16, offering evidence that he is back to where he was last season, when he went 16-8.
He was 1-7 with a 4.72 ERA before the All-Star break this season, but since then is 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA to improve to 5-10 overall. He has been particularly effective over his last four starts, going 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA.
“Lately he’s been back to where he left off last year -- just dominating everybody,” Martin said. “Good time for that.”
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Cubs (Tsuyoshi Wada 4-2, 2.95 ERA) at Pirates (Gerrit Cole 8-5, 3.89 ERA)
--RHP Gerrit Cole, Friday’s starter, beat the Cubs his last time out, his fourth victory in his last five starts. Cole went six innings against Chicago, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out nine without walking a batter. He is 2-0 against the Cubs this season, 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA in four career outings against Chicago.
--LHP Francisco Liriano, in what manager Clint Hurdle said “could’ve been his best outing by far this season,” went eight shutout innings to beat the Phillies on Thursday night, his second straight victory. Liriano, who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16, allowed four hits and struck out a season-high 12, while walking two. He is 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA over his last four starts, and 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 11 outings since the All-Star break. On Thursday, he used his fastball to get ahead in the count, but his slider was his put-away pitch. “When his off-speed is on,” said losing pitcher A.J. Burnett, a former Pirate, “he has that kind of night.”
--LF Starling Marte was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia’s A.J. Burnett in the second inning Thursday night and left the game one inning later with a bruised left elbow. As a result, Marte saw a 10-game hitting streak end. Marte, batting at a .381 clip during that stretch, had also hit safely in his previous 16 road games (.422). He is batting .353 since the All-Star break.
--CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 Thursday night against Philadelphia, and has hit safely in six of his last seven games (.448). He has also hit safely in 10 of 11 games against the Phillies this season (.452).
--3B Josh Harrison, who entered Thursday’s game against Philadelphia leading the National League in hitting, went hitless in five at-bats and saw his average fall to .314. Harrison has nonetheless hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games (.386).
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was obviously the best I’ve seen him in a long time. It’s encouraging.” -- Pirates C Russell Martin, of LHP Francisco Liriano, who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16, allowed four hits and struck out a season-high 12 Thursday.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) was hurt Sept. 11. It is not believed to be serious.
--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. He will throw in the bullpen on Sept. 12, according to MLB.com.
--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.
LHP Francisco Liriano
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Vance Worley
RHP Gerrit Cole
LHP Jeff Locke
RHP Mark Melancon (closer)
LHP Tony Watson
LHP Justin Wilson
RHP Jeanmar Gomez
RHP Jared Hughes
RHP John Axford
RHP Brandon Cumpton
RHP Stolmy Pimentel
RHP John Holdzkom
LHP Bobby LaFromboise
RHP Casey Sadler
Russell Martin
Chris Stewart
Tony Sanchez
1B Pedro Alvarez
2B Neil Walker
SS Jordy Mercer
3B Josh Harrison
INF Ike Davis
INF Clint Barmes
INF Gaby Sanchez
INF Brent Morel
INF Chase d‘Arnaud
LF Starling Marte
CF Andrew McCutchen
RF Travis Snider
OF Jose Tabata
OF/INF Andrew Lambo
OF Gregory Polanco