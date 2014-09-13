Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The disappointment was clear on Pedro Alvarez’s face as he talked about the injury that will almost certainly end his season.

The first baseman/third baseman rejoined the Pirates on Friday after undergoing tests Wednesday that revealed he has a stress reaction in his left foot that will sideline him at least a month.

“Obviously, I was hoping it wouldn’t be something this serious,” Alvarez said before the Pirates’ 7-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. “It’s all part of the game, though. Things like this happen but it’s tough for it to happen it now when we’re fighting to get into the playoffs.”

Alvarez’s only chance to return would be if the Pirates made the postseason and advanced as far as the National League Championship Series. Even at that, it would not be a certainly that the fracture will have completely healed.

Alvarez said he is not putting a timetable on a possible return.

“We’re just concentrating on making it as strong as possible,” Alvarez said. “That’s really all you can do.”

Alvarez is hitting .231 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 122 games. He homered 36 times last season, tying Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the NL lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-69

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-4, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte did not play in Friday night’s 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs because of a bruised left elbow. He was injured Thursday night when hit by a pitch from Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett in a win at Philadelphia. Marte is hopeful of returning Saturday. He is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles and two home runs to raise his batting average to .286.

--C Russell Martin got the night off after starting five straight games. He had multiple hits in three of those five games and has six RBIs in his last three games.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation/sports hernia) had a 42-pitch bullpen session. He remains hopeful of being able to work in relief during the final two weeks of the season. Morton’s last major league appearance was on Aug. 15 when he started and lost at Washington.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5) raised his lifetime record against the Cubs to 5-0 by beating them for the second time in six days as he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Cole is 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 home starts this season, compared to 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA in nine starts on the road.

--LHP Jeff Locke (7-4, 3.60) will start Saturday night against the Cubs. He is 5-1 with a 3.29 ERA in his last seven starts and 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA versus Chicago in four career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a case of each man going up there and putting up the best at-bat they can. Once the spikes get in the box, we’re going to scratch and we’re going to claw. Our hitters are in a confident place right now.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, of the Pirates having five players with multiple hits in Friday’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) was hurt Sept. 11. He did not play Sept. 12 but hopes to return Sept. 13.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. Morton had a 42-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 12.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco