Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- The disappointment was clear on Pedro Alvarez’s face as he talked about the injury that will almost certainly end his season.
The first baseman/third baseman rejoined the Pirates on Friday after undergoing tests Wednesday that revealed he has a stress reaction in his left foot that will sideline him at least a month.
“Obviously, I was hoping it wouldn’t be something this serious,” Alvarez said before the Pirates’ 7-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. “It’s all part of the game, though. Things like this happen but it’s tough for it to happen it now when we’re fighting to get into the playoffs.”
Alvarez’s only chance to return would be if the Pirates made the postseason and advanced as far as the National League Championship Series. Even at that, it would not be a certainly that the fracture will have completely healed.
Alvarez said he is not putting a timetable on a possible return.
“We’re just concentrating on making it as strong as possible,” Alvarez said. “That’s really all you can do.”
Alvarez is hitting .231 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 122 games. He homered 36 times last season, tying Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the NL lead.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Cubs (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-4, 3.60 ERA)
--LF Starling Marte did not play in Friday night’s 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs because of a bruised left elbow. He was injured Thursday night when hit by a pitch from Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett in a win at Philadelphia. Marte is hopeful of returning Saturday. He is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles and two home runs to raise his batting average to .286.
--C Russell Martin got the night off after starting five straight games. He had multiple hits in three of those five games and has six RBIs in his last three games.
--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation/sports hernia) had a 42-pitch bullpen session. He remains hopeful of being able to work in relief during the final two weeks of the season. Morton’s last major league appearance was on Aug. 15 when he started and lost at Washington.
--RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5) raised his lifetime record against the Cubs to 5-0 by beating them for the second time in six days as he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Cole is 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 home starts this season, compared to 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA in nine starts on the road.
--LHP Jeff Locke (7-4, 3.60) will start Saturday night against the Cubs. He is 5-1 with a 3.29 ERA in his last seven starts and 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA versus Chicago in four career starts.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a case of each man going up there and putting up the best at-bat they can. Once the spikes get in the box, we’re going to scratch and we’re going to claw. Our hitters are in a confident place right now.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, of the Pirates having five players with multiple hits in Friday’s win.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) was hurt Sept. 11. He did not play Sept. 12 but hopes to return Sept. 13.
--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. Morton had a 42-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 12.
--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.
LHP Francisco Liriano
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Vance Worley
RHP Gerrit Cole
LHP Jeff Locke
RHP Mark Melancon (closer)
LHP Tony Watson
LHP Justin Wilson
RHP Jeanmar Gomez
RHP Jared Hughes
RHP John Axford
RHP Brandon Cumpton
RHP Stolmy Pimentel
RHP John Holdzkom
LHP Bobby LaFromboise
RHP Casey Sadler
Russell Martin
Chris Stewart
Tony Sanchez
1B Pedro Alvarez
2B Neil Walker
SS Jordy Mercer
3B Josh Harrison
INF Ike Davis
INF Clint Barmes
INF Gaby Sanchez
INF Brent Morel
INF Chase d‘Arnaud
LF Starling Marte
CF Andrew McCutchen
RF Travis Snider
OF Jose Tabata
OF/INF Andrew Lambo
OF Gregory Polanco