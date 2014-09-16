Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates, despite being in the middle of both the NL Central and wild-card races, are making a change in their rotation.

Right-hander Charlie Morton will start Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Right-hander Vance Worley will move to the bullpen.

Morton has been on the disabled list with right hip inflammation since Aug. 16. He made his last major league start a day earlier, losing at Washington.

Morton had one rehab start, pitching four innings on Aug. 28 for Double-A Altoona, before the minor league season ended. Since then, he has been pitching simulated games.

Morton is 5-12 with a 3.84 ERA in 25 starts this season.

“Charlie was pitching well before he was injured and we’re going to go with him and see where it takes us,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “We know he’s not 100 percent but he has shown enough progress in the sim games to where we feel he could go out and compete and help us win a game.”

Dropping Worley from the rotation comes as a surprise as has gone 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 16 games, all but one a start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-2, 5.40 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-12, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton (5-12, 3.84) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday and start that night against visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game series. Morton last pitched in the major leagues Aug. 15 in a loss at Washington. He made a rehab start Aug. 28 for Double-A Altoona and has been pitching simulated games since then because the minor league season is over.

--RHP Vance Worley will be switched from starter to reliever to make room for Morton’s return to the starting rotation. Worley has pitched well since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 15, going 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 16 games, including 15 starts.

--LF Starling Marte (sore left elbow) was not in the starting lineup for a third straight game Sunday as the Pirates beat the Cubs 7-3. However, he did enter the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement and struck out in his only plate appearance. That ended his 10-game hitting streak.

--RF Gregory Polanco started for just the second time since being recalled Sept. 1 from Triple-A Indianapolis and went 2-for-3 Sunday while also drawing a bases-loaded walk. Polanco was originally called up from Indianapolis on June 10 amid great fanfare but was sent back to Indy on Aug. 25 after hitting .241 with six home runs in 64 games. He is 4-for-17 (.235) in his second stint with the Pirates.

--OF/1B Andrew Lambo started at first base in his first major league appearance at the position Sunday. The rookie went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth. In the top of the fifth, Lambo was involved in a triple play as he caught second baseman Neal Walker’s relay throw for the last out. 3B Josh Harrison started the triple killing by fielding Cubs RF Matt Szczur’s hard ground ball, stepping on the third base bag for a force out and throwing to Walker at second for another force.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (12-7) had an uneven performance Sunday but he was able to get through seven innings and earn the win to improve to 7-0 in his career against the Cubs. Volquez allowed three runs -- one earned -- and four hits in seven innings with five walks and five strikeouts. He is 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his last 10 starts and hasn’t lost since July 21 to the Dodgers.

--2B Neal Walker hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning that began the Pirates comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Walker also broke the team record for most homers in a season by a second baseman. Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski hit 19 in 1958.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The triple play was something I’ve never been involved with. I haven’t thought about the home run record. I‘m just humbled by it.” -- Pirates 2B Neil Walker, who was the middle man on a triple play Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) was hurt Sept. 11. He did not play Sept. 12-13. He entered the game as a defensive replacement and had one at-bat Sept. 14. He is expected to return to the starting lineup Sept. 16.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. Morton had a 42-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 12. He is expected to be activated Sept. 16 for a start against Boston.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco