Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Charlie Morton made the Pittsburgh Pirates’ gamble pay off.

The Pirates activated the right-hander, who had not pitched in a major league game in a month and a day, off the disabled list Tuesday night and tossed him into the middle of a pennant race.

Morton responded by pitching five solid innings and combining with five relievers on a seven-hit shutout in a 4-0 blanking of the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park.

It was an impressive outing for someone who had not pitched in a major league game since Aug. 15 because of right hip inflammation and a sports hernia that will need surgery at the end of the season.

Since then, Morton got in one rehab start before the minor league season ended and simulated games against Pirates’ hitters in what are really just a notch above throwing batting practice.

Furthermore, Morton had been 0-3 with a 5.09 ERA in his previous starts and had not won since July 2. And he was taking the rotation spot of right-hander Vance Worley, who is 5-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 10 starts since the All-Star break.

“I didn’t really have any expectations other than go out there and give what I got,” Morton said. “I guess it would have been better if I pitched nine scoreless innings but I’ll take five.”

Morton allowed four hits, including leadoff doubles to Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth inning and Christian Vazquez in the fifth. Yet he held the Red Sox hitless in seven at bats with runners in scoring position while striking out six and walking two.

”We felt we’ve got a guy there we needed to see where he could go and what he could bring,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ”We didn’t want to wait any longer. We wanted to see what he could do then adjust according.

“He worked hard. He challenge himself. I never saw a guy take sim games as seriously as he did. All the work and preparation gave him an opportunity to have that success. It’s a shot in the arm for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 8-8, 5.19 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-10, 3.53 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton was activated from the disabled list before the game, then snapped an eight-start winless streak and won for the first time since July 2 on Tuesday night as the Pirates beat visiting Boston 4-0. Morton pitched five innings after being on the DL since Aug. 16 with right hip inflammation and a sports hernia. He allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two. Morton had been 0-3 with a 5.09 ERA in his previous eight starts. Morton also improved to 4-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 13 home starts, compared to 2-8 with a 4.90 ERA in 14 starts on the road.

--SS Jordy Mercer was a late scratch from the lineup because of lower back tightness. Mercer said he might be able to play Wednesday night.

--LF Starling Marte (bruised right elbow) started for the first time since being injured last Thursday when hit by a pitch from Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett. Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (5-10, 3.53) will try to win his third straight start Wednesday night when he faces Boston. Liriano did not allow a run in 14 innings while winning his last two starts. He is 1-3 with 7.01 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just wanted to go out and give what I got. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I‘m glad with the way it turned out.” - Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton, after he threw five scoreless innings Tuesday in his first game in a month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) was hurt Sept. 11. He did not play Sept. 12-13. He entered the game as a defensive replacement and had one at-bat Sept. 14. He returned to the starting lineup Sept. 16.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. On Aug. 20, he said he had a sports hernia. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 28. He threw a simulated game Sept. 9. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Morton threw 86 pitches in five innings. Morton had a 42-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 12. He was activated Sept. 16, and was the starting pitcher that day against Boston.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco