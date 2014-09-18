Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano is in line to pitch the postseason opener, provided the Pittsburgh Pirates make it that far and do not have to clinch a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.
The left-hander looks more primed than anyone in the Pirates’ rotation to get them off on a good foot in October as he has been outstanding since the All-Star break.
Liriano (6-10) won his third straight start Wednesday night in a 9-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox. Liriano allowed only one run in six innings despite walking five as the Red Sox managed just three hits off him.
Liriano has gone 5-3 with a 2.16 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break with 82 strikeouts in 75 innings while allowing two runs or less 11 times. That followed a first half in which he was slowed by groin and oblique injuries, going 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 starts.
”He tried to pitch at less than 100 percent early in the season,“ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”He gave us what he had. I think it challenged him a couple different ways in his delivery.
“He has no limitations, no reservations now and he’s pitched like it. He’s gotten back to a good place on the mound. Confident. Fastball effectiveness makes everything else play.”
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-9, 5.27 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 9-5, 3.92 ERA)
--SS Jordy Mercer missed his second straight game because of lower back tightness Wednesday night as the Pirates beat Boston 9-1. He is considered day-to-day.
--LF Travis Snider was rested after starting six games in a row. The only longer streak of games started Snider has had this season was 13 from Aug. 10-23.
--1B/3B Pedro Alvarez took ground balls while on his knees during pre-game drills. However, it remains doubtful that Alvarez will return this season as he has a stress reaction in his left foot.
--RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.92) will start Thursday night against Boston. Cole is 2-1 with a 4.31 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 20 after missing six weeks with a strained right lat. He has never faced the Red Sox.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got our eye on the winning the division. Really, though, our biggest concern is ourselves. If we keep playing good ball like we have been, we’ll make it (to the postseason).” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 9-1 win over Boston on Wednesday.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT
LHP Francisco Liriano
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Gerrit Cole
LHP Jeff Locke
RHP Charlie Morton
RHP Mark Melancon (closer)
LHP Tony Watson
LHP Justin Wilson
RHP Jeanmar Gomez
RHP Jared Hughes
RHP John Axford
RHP Brandon Cumpton
RHP Stolmy Pimentel
RHP John Holdzkom
RHP Vance Worley
LHP Bobby LaFromboise
RHP Casey Sadler
Russell Martin
Chris Stewart
Tony Sanchez
1B Pedro Alvarez
2B Neil Walker
SS Jordy Mercer
3B Josh Harrison
INF Ike Davis
INF Clint Barmes
INF Gaby Sanchez
INF Brent Morel
INF Chase d‘Arnaud
LF Starling Marte
CF Andrew McCutchen
RF Travis Snider
OF Jose Tabata
OF/INF Andrew Lambo
OF Gregory Polanco