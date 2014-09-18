Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano is in line to pitch the postseason opener, provided the Pittsburgh Pirates make it that far and do not have to clinch a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.

The left-hander looks more primed than anyone in the Pirates’ rotation to get them off on a good foot in October as he has been outstanding since the All-Star break.

Liriano (6-10) won his third straight start Wednesday night in a 9-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox. Liriano allowed only one run in six innings despite walking five as the Red Sox managed just three hits off him.

Liriano has gone 5-3 with a 2.16 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break with 82 strikeouts in 75 innings while allowing two runs or less 11 times. That followed a first half in which he was slowed by groin and oblique injuries, going 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 starts.

”He tried to pitch at less than 100 percent early in the season,“ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”He gave us what he had. I think it challenged him a couple different ways in his delivery.

“He has no limitations, no reservations now and he’s pitched like it. He’s gotten back to a good place on the mound. Confident. Fastball effectiveness makes everything else play.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-70

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-9, 5.27 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 9-5, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer missed his second straight game because of lower back tightness Wednesday night as the Pirates beat Boston 9-1. He is considered day-to-day.

--LF Travis Snider was rested after starting six games in a row. The only longer streak of games started Snider has had this season was 13 from Aug. 10-23.

--1B/3B Pedro Alvarez took ground balls while on his knees during pre-game drills. However, it remains doubtful that Alvarez will return this season as he has a stress reaction in his left foot.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.92) will start Thursday night against Boston. Cole is 2-1 with a 4.31 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 20 after missing six weeks with a strained right lat. He has never faced the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got our eye on the winning the division. Really, though, our biggest concern is ourselves. If we keep playing good ball like we have been, we’ll make it (to the postseason).” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 9-1 win over Boston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (lower back tightness) did not play Sept. 16-17. He is day-to-day.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco