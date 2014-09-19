Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are still undecided on who will start the final game of their pivotal three-game series with the visiting Milwaukee Brewers that begins Friday night.

The Pirates lead the Brewers by 3 1/2 games for the second National League wild card and are 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central race.

Left-hander Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.66 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates against Yovani Gallardo (8-10, 3.59 ERA) in the opener then right-hander Edinson Volquez (12-7, 3.27 ERA) goes Saturday night for Pittsburgh, facing Matt Garza (8-8, 3.74 ERA).

While it would be Charlie Morton’s turn to pitch in Sunday’s finale against Wily Peralta (16-10, 3.70 ERA), Pirates manager Clint Hurdle wasn’t ready to commit to the right-hander before Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Morton pitched five scoreless innings Tuesday night to beat the Red Sox after being on the disabled list since Aug. 16 with a sports hernia and right hip inflammation. Morton had his between-starts bullpen session Thursday but the Pirates want to see how he feels Friday before making a decision about Sunday.

“Flat ground was good, but that’s flat ground,” Hurdle said about Morton feeling good Wednesday after playing catch. “He’s going to have to pitch off a mound Sunday to see how all the working parts go with that.”

Right-hander Vance Worley would start Sunday if Morton is unable. Worley was removed from the rotation when Morton was activated from the DL and is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 16 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-70

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-10, 3.59 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-5, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer returned to the lineup Thursday night after missing two games with a lower back tightness. He went 1-for-3 with a double in the Pirates’ 3-2 win over Boston.

--RHP Charlie Morton had his between-starts throwing session Thursday but the Pirates want to see how he feels Friday before determining if he will start Sunday against Milwaukee in the finale of a three-game home series. Morton returned from the disabled list Tuesday night and pitched five scoreless innings to beat Boston after being out since Aug. 16 with a sports hernia and right hip inflammation. If Morton isn’t able to pitch, RHP Vance Worley will start.

--C Russell Martin was rested Thursday in order to be ready to catch all three games of a series with Milwaukee that starts Friday night. Martin is on a nine-game hitting streak, going 13-for-35 (.371) with 11 RBIs.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (10-5) won his season-high third consecutive start as he allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. In his two major league seasons, Cole is 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine September starts, striking out 64 in 57 1/3 innings. The Pirates are 9-2 this season in his starts at PNC Park.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel threw live batting practice Thursday in an effort to stay sharp. He has not pitched since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Casey Sadler threw live batting practice in an effort to stay sharp. He has yet to appear in a game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 2.

--LHP Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.66) will start for the Pirates on Friday night. Locke is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in his last three starts after winning his previous four decisions. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA against Milwaukee in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Games like this are fun.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, who won his season-high third consecutive start as he allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks in a win against Boston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco