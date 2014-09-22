Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates won two games by a 1-0 margin all season. The first came on Opening Day on March 31 against the Chicago Cubs, and the next in their last home game when they the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Sunday at PNC Park.

Sunday’s victory marked a pair of milestones for the franchise. For one, the Pirates set a park record with 51 home victories.

Second, Pittsburgh turned in a new club record for single-season attendance. Sunday’s paid attendance of 38,650 pushed the team’s season total to 2,442,564, which eclipsed the previous mark of 2,436,139 set in 2001--PNC Park’s opening year.

That year, fans came out simply to see a new stadium that is regarded as one of baseball’s most appealing ballparks. After winning 101 games at home in the past two seasons, fans are now coming to watch a winner.

“It’s been fun to watch develop,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I think it’s a blue-collar team. It’s a Pittsburgh team.”

Hurdle has been a crucial piece in helping a franchise turn around from 20 consecutive losing seasons into now a team that has a very, very good chance at making the playoffs two seasons in a row.

In a city where sports-related narratives are generally driven by the Steelers and Penguins, it is starting feel like Pittsburgh is becoming a baseball town once again.

“You don’t just feel it at the ballpark,” Hurdle said. “You feel it in the suburbs. You feel it when you go out to eat, when you get in a cab, everywhere you go. They’re talking baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 6-10, 3.45 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 11-11, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley pitched eight shutout innings to earn his eighth win of the season. He recorded 14 ground-ball outs. Worley’s win total of eight is the second-highest of his career, behind his 2011 season when he went 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA for Philadelphia.

--3B Josh Harrison collected a pair of hits Sunday to pull his batting average up to .318. He now leads Colorado 1B Justin Morneau by one-thousandth of a point for the National League batting title.

--CF Andrew McCutchen finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, pulling his on-base percentage up to .404 which leads all qualified National League batters. The clip would tie his career-high which he set in his MVP campaign a year ago.

--C Russell Martin went 1-for-3 and drove in the game-winning run with a single in the seventh. Martin is batting .376 with runners in scoring position this season after he hit .192 in such situations in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just kept battling. We just kept thinking we’re going to find a way to get something done.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (hip) will go to Nashville for an examination after he felt increased discomfort in his last start and bullpen session last week. Morton spent a month on the disabled list from Aug. 16-Sept. 16 with a sport hernia.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco