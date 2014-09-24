Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Andrew McCutchen may be making a run at another MVP award.

The Pittsburgh center fielder was on base four times Tuesday when the Pirates clinched a wild card spot. McCutchen was 2-for-2 with two walks and scored two runs in the Pirates’ 3-2 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. In Monday’s win, he hit a home run to account for the game’s only run.

“I‘m just doing my job. Showing up, having a good at-bat and trying my best to get on base,” McCutchen said. “That’s what I was trying to do and able to do it the past two games. That’s what it’s all about. It’s a team game, a team effort and I want to do my job.”

McCutchen’s game-winning homer on Monday was his 24th of the season, trailing only his career-high of 31 in 2012. He ranks 13th in Pirates history with 127, one shy of Richie Hebner.

McCutchen just finds a way to get on base and make things happen. He ranks third in the National League with 67 extra-base hits and is second in the league with 132 runs scored. He’s batting .313 with 76 RBIs and 85 runs scored.

Not bad for a guy who is still playing through lingering pain left from suffering a fracture rib after getting hit by a pitch in early August.

“The good news is he’s in a pretty good place,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It all goes back to the way he was able to work through some tough spots initially. It’s a great learning experience for him. He’s modeling the behavior you want to see in others as a leader as well. ”

McCutchen was in the middle of the champagne-soaked locker room celebration Tuesday. But he deflected any credit from himself to the collective team effort.

“It’s an amazing team,” he said. “We work as a team and that’s what we’ll keep doing. We’re going to celebrate tonight and it’s back to business tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-71

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-5, 3.60 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 13-13, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.60 ERA) will be making his 21st start of the season. He received no decision in his last start against the Brewers when he pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits. Locke has made three career starts against Atlanta, going 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA. He got his first major league win against the Braves in 2012.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (11-5) pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He improved to 8-1 with a 2.94 ERA over his career in September starts. Cole retired the final 17 batters he faced and beat Atlanta for the first time in his career.

--C Russell Martin had his 13-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4. Martin hit .354 (17-for-48) during the streak, which was tied with Cleveland’s Michael Brantley for the longest active streak. It was the longest streak by a Pirate this season and the longest since Neil Walker hit in 17 straight in 2012.

--3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game. Harrison is batting .325 (27-for-83) over his last 17 games.

--OF Travis Snider hit his 12th homer Tuesday, his first since Sept. 13. Snider is two homers short of his career high set in 2010. It was only his second home run against a left-handed pitcher, but he’s hitting .371 against southpaws.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s the type of guy you want out on the mound every single game. He’s a gamer.” -- Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen on RHP Gerrit Cole after a win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (sore right hip) missed his scheduled Sept. 21 start. He was due to go to Nashville for an examination during the last week of the season. Morton spent a month on the disabled list from Aug. 16-Sept. 16 with a sports hernia.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again in the regular season, but he could be back for the postseason.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco