Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Pittsburgh Pirates wouldn’t be headed to the postseason for the second straight year without the lift that Edinson Volquez has given the starting rotation.

Signed as a potential replacement for A.J. Burnett after a dismal 2013, the right-hander has been a $5 million bargain.

Volquez, who will face the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night in his final regular-season start, leads the Pirates in victories and his 12-7 record doesn’t really indicate just how well he has pitched.

The 31-year-old veteran had a 0.59 ERA in his past nine starts, going 4-0. He has won eight of his past 10 decisions and is 11-4 since early May.

Few expected a turnaround quite like this after Volquez went 9-12 with a 5.71 ERA last season for the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This season, the native of the Dominican Republic has a 3.15 ERA -- even better than the 3.22 mark he posted while going 17-6 with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008.

“I think I signed in the right place,” said Volquez, who has clicked with pitching coach Ray Searage.

The Pirates’ key offseason assignment will be trying to re-sign catcher Russell Martin, who can also become a free agent.

Like Martin, Volquez has indicated he wants to return to Pittsburgh. He also wants a multi-year contract like Martin, though, and the Pirates may not be able to afford both players.

Martin is sure to be in demand by other teams. Unlike last winter, Volquez will be as well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.15 ERA) at Braves (RHP David Hale, 4-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison singled in the ninth inning Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He was 1-for-5 and is batting .316. Harrison was second in the National League batting race going into Wednesday. He is hitting .340 in September after batting .356 in August.

--LHP Jeff Locke lasted just four innings against the Braves on Wednesday, allowing six runs and eight hits. He walked five, one intentionally, and struck out three. Locke fell to 7-6 and his ERA jumped to 3.91.

--C Russell Martin left Wednesday’s game against the Braves after three innings with tightness in his left hamstring. He appeared to tweak his leg diving back to first base on a pickoff throw after singling in the second inning, but remained in the game and struck out in the third. Martin, batting .295, was 17-for-48 with three homers and 15 RBIs during a 13-game hitting streak that ended Tuesday.

--RHP Edinson Volquez, who faces the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday night, has gone 4-0 with a 0.59 ERA in his past nine starts. Volquez, signed for $5 million as a free agent after posting a 5.71 ERA with the Padres and Dodges last season, leads the Pirates with a 12-7 record and 3.15 ERA. He is 0-2 lifetime in Atlanta and 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA in six overall starts against the Braves.

--2B Neil Walker, in a 1-for-23 slump, was out of the lineup on Wednesday against the Braves. He struck out three times on Tuesday and is hitless in his past 15 at-bats. “I just want to get him away from the fire a bit. Give him a breather,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

--RHP Charlie Morton (sore right hip) missed his scheduled Sept. 21 start. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 24.

--RHP Chaz Roe was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees. Roe made three appearances for the Yankees and pitched two innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t a good outing. I wasn’t very consistent in the strike zone and put them in a lot of good hitter’s counts. I had a lot of trouble locating.” -- LHP Jeff Locke, who allowed six runs and eight hits in Wednesday’s loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Russell Martin (tight left hamstring) left the Sept. 24 game.

--RHP Charlie Morton (sore right hip) missed his scheduled Sept. 21 start. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 24. He was due to go to Nashville for an examination during the last week of the season. Morton spent a month on the disabled list from Aug. 16-Sept. 16 with a sports hernia.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again in the regular season, but he could be back for the postseason.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Charlie Morton

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco