Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Pittsburgh Pirates got good news on Thursday when catcher Russell Martin was able to play the day after leaving against the Atlanta Braves because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Hopefully, they’ll also get some good news about Martin following what the Pirates hope will be a long playoff run.

Martin will become a free agent after the season and all of Pittsburgh knows it won’t be easy to retain one of the Pirates’ most irreplaceable players.

Coming off his best season, the 31-year-old native of Montreal is sure to be coveted by several teams and the Pirates may not be able to get into a bidding war.

General manager Neal Huntington, though, has said that the Pirates are prepared to “stretch beyond our normal comfort zone” in order to retain the catcher.

Martin is enjoying a career year at the plate, hitting .292 with a .402 on-base percentage and has 11 homers and 67 RBIs in 110 games.

Martin’s contributions offensively are only part of his value. He threw out a National League-leading 57 runners trying to steal since the beginning of last season and is noted for being one of the best pitch-framing catchers in baseball.

Former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann received a five-year deal worth $85 million from the New York Yankees as a free agent last winter. Martin won’t command that sum, but he could get in the range of $50 million.

Huntington is realistic about the chances of retaining Martin.

“There are other clubs in other markets don’t have to worry about the extra years or the extra two or four or six million dollars to get a deal done,” he said. “That’s the realities of the market and the market size. It’s not the first time we’ve faced it, and it is not the last time we will face it.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 8-4, 2.93 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 11-13, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out 10 on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. He improved his record to 13-7 and lowered his ERA to 3.04. The 31-year-old native of the Dominican Republic even had a base hit, breaking a 0-for-45 streak. Volquez, who signed for $5 million as a free agent after posting a 5.71 ERA last season with San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers, is 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA in his past 10 starts, and has 18 consecutive scoreless inning.

--3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 13 games and was 3-for-5 with a double Thursday against the Braves to take over the lead in the National League batting race. He is hitting .319 -- just ahead of the .317 mark by Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau. Harrison is batting .356 (21-for-59) during the streak.

--C Russell Martin, who left Wednesday’s game against the Braves after three innings with tightest in his left hamstring, returned to the lineup Thursday. He was 0-for-4 departing in the eighth inning for a pinch hitter as the Pirates routed the Braves.

--RHP Vance Worley goes for his fourth straight victory as the Pirates open a three-game series at Cincinnati to close the regular season. Despite not making his first start until mid-June, he ranks third in the Pittsburgh rotation in victories, going 8-4 with a 2.93 ERA. Worley allowed just four hits over eight innings in 1-0 victory over Milwaukee last Sunday. He is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five career outings against the Reds.

--RHP Charlie Morton, done for the season because of a sports hernia that will likely require surgery, was placed on the 60-day disabled list. The injury hadn’t healed as hoped and the Pirates needed a roster spot after claiming RHP Chaz Roe off waivers from the New York Yankees. Morton was 6-12 with a 3.72 ERA in 26 games for the Pirates. He had made just one start, on Sept. 16 against Boston, since mid-August.

--RHP Chaz Roe was claimed by the Pirates off waivers from the New York Yankees. He was the Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick in 2005 draft, but the 27-year-old has logged just 25 innings in the majors. Roe was acquired by the Yankee from Miami on Aug. 31 and worked two innings over three appearances before being designated for assignment. He spent most of this season with Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 3.66 ERA in relief.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not about hitting another gear. It’s about continuing to play good baseball.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after a win over Atlanta on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 24. Morton was on the DL from Aug. 16-Sept. 16 with the same ailment. Surgery is a possibility.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again in the regular season, but he could be back for the postseason.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco