Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI - The Pittsburgh Pirates’ postseason rotation is in flux, amid the numerous scenarios involving the team they will face in the playoffs, and when and where.

“We’re going to wait and see how this plays out,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

If left-hander Francisco Liriano (Saturday’s scheduled starter) and right-hander Gerrit Cole (Sunday) make their scheduled starts, lefty Edinson Volquez (13-7) would start Wednesday’s wild-card game against the San Francisco Giants.

Volquez ended the regular season on an 18-inning scoreless streak after blanking the Braves through seven innings on Thursday with one walk and 10 strikeouts. His 1.36 ERA is the lowest through 10 starts of any Pirates pitcher since Zane Smith posted a 1.08 ERA through 10 starts in 1990.

Pittsburgh is just one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central entering Saturday’s action. However, if the Bucs fail to win the division, they already have clinched home-field advantage in the wild-card playoff game against the San Francisco Giants.

That was assured when the Giants lost to San Diego on Friday night, but the Pirates were not aware of that when they left the ball park Friday.

That could prompt Hurdle to skip Liriano and/or Cole and rest them for the postseason.

Experience could factor in any decision made in terms of a postseason rotation. Liriano and Cole have five postseason starts between them. Volquez has one.

“We’ve talked about a number of things,” said Hurdle. “We’ll try and be practical. I‘m not going to get caught up in hypotheticals. We’ve got a chance to be a game up, a game down or tied after Sunday. All three have the potential for us to be in different places.”

Hurdle added: “There’s no need to make a decision now”.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-72

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 7-10, 3.32 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 15-10, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again in the regular season, but he could be back for the postseason. Alvarez will be evaluated again on Sept. 30 before resuming baseball activity.

--1B Ike Davis was out of the lineup on Friday due to flu-like symptoms. Gaby Sanchez made his 52nd start at first base in his place. Davis might be itching to play in this weekend’s series at Great American Ball Park. He has two homers against the Reds this season, both grand slams.

--INF/OF Josh Harrison, a University of Cincinnati product, returned to his hometown and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a single in the eighth inning on Friday night. Harrison leads the National League with a .319 batting average.

--RHP Vance Worley says he’s pitching to his strengths more recently, meaning he’s pitching off his fastball. On Friday night, Worley allowed one earned run on nine hits with four walks and four strikeouts. “I told (catcher Russell Martin) we’re just going to go after guys,” Worley said. “My cutter had better command tonight.” Worley had just 74 pitches through 6 1/3 innings but was removed due to a poor history against Reds third baseman Todd Frazier.

--RF Travis Snider is getting hot at the right time. On Friday night, he drove home the eventual game-winning run with a double to right field that was hit so hard it fooled Reds right fielder Jay Bruce and rolled to the wall. Snider is batting .467 in his past four games. “He’s in the middle of a lot of things we’re doing offensively,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For us it’s all about winning ballgames. We’ve got (game number) 161 tomorrow. That’s what we’re focused on.” - Pirates RF Travis Snider, who got the go-ahead RBI on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (sports hernia) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 24. Morton was on the DL from Aug. 16-Sept. 16 with the same ailment. He had hip surgery Sept. 26 to repair the labrum in his right hip, The Pittsburgh Tribune reported. Recovery time is about 6-8 months.

--1B Pedro Alvarez (stress fracture in left foot) left the Aug. 26 game, and he didn’t play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. He pinch-hit Sept 5, his last game appearance. He is unlikely to play again in the regular season, but he could be back for the postseason. Alvarez will be evaluated again on Sept. 30 before resuming baseball activity.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Vance Worley

LHP Jeff Locke

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP John Axford

RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP John Holdzkom

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Chris Stewart

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Ike Davis

INF Clint Barmes

INF Gaby Sanchez

INF Brent Morel

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Travis Snider

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Andrew Lambo

OF Gregory Polanco