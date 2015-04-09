Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- A sweet homecoming for Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison got sweeter on Wednesday when he signed a new four-year contract reportedly worth in excess of $27 million.

The deal was announced at a press conference in Great American Ball Park, in his hometown of Cincinnati where he starred both at Princeton High School and the University of Cincinnati.

“It’s really special to be here at home, and have my family here,” Harrison said.

“When presented with this opportunity, I said I definitely want to be part of something special, a (team) that’s continuing to get better.”

Harrison was a National League All-Star last season and finished ninth in NL Most Valuable Player voting while helping lead Pittsburgh to its second consecutive postseason appearance.

He achieved career-highs in every offensive category last season while playing five different positions before becoming the Pirates’ full-time third baseman in August. He batted .315 with 13 homers, 38 doubles, and 52 RBIs.

On Monday, Harrison went 2-for-4 with a double and batted leadoff in his first career Opening Day start.

For the first time in his career, Harrison has a full-time defensive position, and now he has the financial and organizational stability as well.

“He’s the kind of guy that I believe you can bet on,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s always fun to watch a player that works hard, that believes, that perseveres, be rewarded.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-18, 4.59 in 2014) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-2, 6.27 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison signed a four-year $27 million contract Wednesday. The deal extends through 2020 with options. The new contract was announced at a press conference at Great American Ball Park in Harrison’s hometown of Cincinnati. He’s coming off an All-Star season in which he hit .315 with 13 homers, 38 doubles, and 52 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 on Monday with a double in his first career Opening Day start and went 1-for-5 on Wednesday.

--RHP Gerrit Cole battled without his best stuff Wednesday night, allowing three runs on five hits in his season debut. Cole walked two and struck out six to earn a no-decision. “It’s a dangerous lineup for sure,” said Cole of the Reds. “It feels like anytime (center fielder Billy) Hamilton’s on base, (first baseman Joey) Votto’s trying to move him over or drive him in.”

--INF Jung Ho Kang made his major league debut on Wednesday night when he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded out. The 27-year old South Korean native was signed as a non-drafted free agent in January. He had a career .298 batting average in 902 Korean League games.

--RHP Radhames Liz earned a tough defeat Wednesday night. He allowed 1B Joey Votto’s single to right in the 11th which drove home the winning run for Cincinnati. Liz issued a walk and struck out a batter in two-thirds of an inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “An off-speed pitch he got off the end of the bat.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on Reds 1B Joey Votto’s walk-off hit in the 11th on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He likely is out until the latter part of April.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He could be ready to return by mid-April.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo