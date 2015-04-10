Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The “Pinch-Hitting Machine” now goes on the road with the Pittsburgh Pirates. And, rookie Korean infielder Jung Ho Kang is putting it to good use.

The high-velocity pitching machine that manager Clint Hurdle instituted last season is part of an extensive pinch-hitting package designed to help batters prepare for late-game situations against hard-throwing relievers.

The protocol is beneficial for Kang, who signed with Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent in January following a nine-year, 902-game career in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), to help him adjust to the rigors of major league level preparation.

“He’s getting acclimated,” said Hurdle, of Kang made his major league debut in Wednesday night’s game, grounding out third-to-first as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

Kang, 28, hit .200 (9 for 45) with three doubles, a triple, two homers and five RBIs in 18 games in spring training. He was a career .298 hitter in Korea, leading the KBO with a 1.198 on-base-plus-slugging percentage last season.

For now, Kang is relying heavily on his teammates.

“We’ve communicated with him, position players who’ve had experience have communicated with him,” Hurdle said. “We’ve put him through the same prep program for our pinch hitters that we had last year since we put the pinch-hitting package in as far as speed and velocity off the machine.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-6, 3.91 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-5, 2.13 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jared Hughes wasn’t available to pitch Thursday after tossing 1 1/3 innings on Wednesday. Hughes regained the confidence of manager Clint Hurdle since allowing 11 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings. Hughes went 7-5 with a 1.96 ERA last season, both career bests.

--INF Jung Ho Kang made his major league debut Wednesday night as a pinch-hitter, something he’s been working on. Kang, 28, hit .200 (9-for-45) with three doubles, a triple, two homers and five RBIs in 18 games in spring training. He was a career .298 hitter in Korea, leading the KBO with a 1.198 OPS last season.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, pitching in his final season, allowed two runs, both on first baseman Joey Votto’s two-run homer, on Thursday. He walked one and struck out seven. “It comes back to leaving one ball over the plate,” said Burnett of his breaking pitch to Votto. “I wanted it down a little more. He got enough of it to get it over the wall.”

--1B Pedro Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a homer and a RBI on Thursday, achieving a pair of unique milestones in the process. Alvarez’ homer in the sixth was the 2,500th in the history of Great American Ball Park, which opened in 2003. It also was the Pirates’ 134th homer at Great American, the most of any Reds opponent.

--C Chris Stewart began a rehab assignment with the Double-A Altoona Curve on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.

--OF Jaff Decker began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Thursday. He went on the 15-day disabled list March 30 and could be ready to return by mid-April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overreaction is not the proper reaction in sports, or in life. We’ve just got to find a way to connect the dots a little better on offense with more consistency.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after his team lost its third straight to the reds on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He could be ready to return by mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo