Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After a difficult opening series plagued by rain delays, extra innings and a pair of walk-off losses, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle plans to get some of his bench players into games this weekend against the Brewers.

Among those expected to get action is outfielder Corey Hart, who is returning to the city where he spent the first nine years of his career.

“I had a good time here but at the same time it’s been a few years,” Hart said Friday. “I‘m just happy to be with these guys and start a new chapter.”

The last few years of Hart’s time in Milwaukee were far from memorable. He’d emerged into a top power threat, good for 30 home runs and 100 RBIs a year, and also transitioned easily from right field to first base, filling a need after Prince Fielder departed.

But knee injuries sidelined him for almost all of the 2012 and ‘13 seasons and instead of taking an incentive-laden offer from Milwaukee, he opted to take a one-year deal from Seattle, which offered $6 million guaranteed with another $7 million in incentives.

But more injuries followed and Hart batted just .203 in 68 games. The Pirates were looking for insurance in the outfield and behind Pedro Alvarez at first base and took a chance on Hart, who accepted a $2.5 million contract last December.

He had a good spring, hitting .355 (11-for-31) with a home run and six RBIs in 13 games.

“I‘m feeling good,” Hart said. “Last year was challenging because leg strength was always an issue but I was able to do everything this offseason, I didn’t have to worry about rehabbing and stuff. They’ve been pretty good about easing me into it, too. I haven’t had any issues and I‘m not restricted at all.”

Still, having a veteran like Hart on the roster is valuable to Hurdle, who appreciates his resume and versatility.

”What I like most about him is he’s an experienced guy who’s hungry,“ Hurdle said. ”He’s not out to prove people wrong; he wants to prove himself right. He believes he’s healthy, he’s worked hard to get healthy and now he’s just looking for an opportunity to play in a place where he felt there was a fit.

“I think, from our perspective, we needed his presence. We can use his presence, we can use his bat ... we can use the positional set-up whether it’s in the outfield or at first base and the bat off the bench.”

Hart has seen just one pitch this season -- a sinker from right-hander Burke Badenhop that he lined through the hole at second for an RBI single giving the Pirates their only lead of the season in what turned out to be an 11-inning loss to the Reds Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 8-4, 2.85 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-9, 4.93 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen left Friday’s game in the ninth inning because of left knee discomfort. The injury happened in the seventh, when McCutchen hit a fly ball to center. He never dropped his bat and stopped halfway down the first base line before returning to the dugout. McCutchen came into the game batting .167 (2-for-12) with a home run and two RBIs. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the Brewers.

--LHP Francisco Liriano was placed on the paternity list Friday. He did not join the Pirates on their trip to Milwaukee and will miss his scheduled start Sunday to be with his wife, who gave birth to a daughter Friday. He is expected to return to the team Sunday and will make his next start Wednesday against the Tigers.

--RHP Casey Sadler will get the start Sunday in place of LHP Francisco Liriano, who was placed on baseball’s paternity list Friday and will miss his next scheduled start. Sadler went 4-4 with a 3.24 ERA in four spring training appearances, including three starts. He was slated to start Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis.

--1B/OF Corey Hart will likely get into the starting lineup at some point this weekend, manager Clint Hurdle said Friday. Hart has seen just one pitch all season and he turned it into an RBI single which gave the Pirates their first lead of the season. He’s likely to make his debut in right, where he could give Gregory Polanco a day off. Hart was drafted by Milwaukee spent his first nine major league seasons with the Brewers. He needs two hits to reach 1,000 for his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a very good night for us being fundamentally sound with the bat. We had some good at-bats when we needed them tonight. The offense was more consistent. We were able to add on runs. We were able to do some nice things.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, after a win in Milwaukee on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (knee discomfort) left the April 10 game in the ninth inning. It is unclear the extent of the injury.

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9, and he could be ready to return by mid-April.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano (paternity list)

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Casey Sadler

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo