Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP, returned to the lineup Sunday for Pittsburgh and turned in a momentous performance, going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in a 10-2 Pirates victory.

McCutchen’s return was a much-needed boost to the Pirate lineup, which came into Sunday hitting just .202 on the young season. He was visibly bothered by soreness in his left knee throughout the game, particularly after grounding out in the fourth inning, but still managed to drill a three-run home run in the sixth that gave the Pirates the lead for good, and tacked on an RBI single in the ninth.

“I‘m not the type of person that likes to take days off,” said McCutchen. “I can battle through it. I‘m not going to make (the knee) a huge issue for myself. I‘m just going to go out there and play the game. I know that my 80 percent is pretty good. I can play with that and just try to help the ball club out.”

McCutchen is the focal point of this Pirates offense, and they need him to be healthy if they hope to succeed in a hotly contested NL Central this season. He has collected 77 home runs and 263 RBIs over the past three seasons, while hitting .314 or better in all three.

While McCutchen noted that the soreness in his knee is something he will most likely have to deal with throughout the season, it is encouraging to see him contribute at a high level, even while visibly bothered by the injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen (left knee soreness) returned to the lineup for the Pirates on Sunday after sitting out Saturday. He is expected not expected to miss any further time, but noted that his knee is only at 80 percent healthy right now. McCutchen hit his second home run of the season Sunday. It was his 22nd homer against the Brewers, his highest total against any team. It was the fourth time McCutchen has totaled at least four RBIs in his career, and he has now reached base safely in all five games he has played in 2015.

--RHP Casey Sadler made his first major league start Sunday, and earned his first major league win as well. He now moves to 1-0 lifetime against the Brewers (in two appearances,) with a 5.14 ERA.

--1B/OF Corey Hart collected an RBI with a pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth inning. He is now one RBI shy of 1,000 for his career.

--INF Jung Ho Kang recorded his first career major league hit, a single in the seventh inning. He hit .356 last year in the Korean Baseball Championship, and posted an impressive 1.198 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

--C Chris Stewart had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI while playing the whole game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9 and made a start with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9, and he could be ready to return by mid-April.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano (paternity list)

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Casey Sadler

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo