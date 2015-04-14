Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Rush hour traffic is usually enough to fray anyone’s nerves.

However, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle loved the fact that it took him 45 minutes to cover the last four blocks of his trek from his home in Pittsburgh’s North Hills suburbs to PNC Park on Monday morning.

The fans were already out in force nearly five hours before the Pirates’ home opener against the Detroit Tigers. The Pirates won 5-4 to extend their winning streak to three games after opening the season with four straight losses.

”I just kind of sat there and smiled,“ Hurdle said. ”This wouldn’t have happened four years ago. This would not have happened three years ago. This didn’t happen two years ago. And it didn’t happen last year.

“It was a tangible sign of success for me. Very, very cool. Very, very humbling. We are representing a lot of people in a lot of different ways.”

The Pirates are coming off back-to-back postseason appearances after having 20 consecutive losing seasons, which is the longest such stretch of futility in major North American professional sports history.

The Pirates were tough to beat at home in each of those playoff seasons, going 50-31 in 2013 and 51-30 last year. They are 1-0 this season after holding off the Tigers by withstanding a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Hurdle does not downplay the fans’ part in the Pirates playing so well at PC Park.

“The support we feel when we play is significant, and it adds value to everything we do,” Hurdle said. “The fact that we’ve won 101 games here over the last two seasons, you don’t just trip into that. It happens for a reason, because of the connection that our players have with playing at home and playing for our fans.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano was activated from the paternity-leave list. Liriano missed his scheduled start Sunday at Milwaukee after his wife gave birth to a daughter, the couple’s fourth child. He is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Tigers in the finale of the three-game series.

--RHP Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The rookie notched his first major league win Sunday as he held the Brewers to two runs and four hits in five innings.

--CF Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup for a second consecutive day after sitting out Saturday night’s win at Milwaukee because of left knee soreness and went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. McCutchen said he plans to keep playing through the soreness.

--3B Josh Harrison became the first Pirates player to lead off the first inning with a home run in a home opener since 1986 when he connected off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez. Harrison went 2-for-4 with two runs scored after being rested in Sunday’s win at Milwaukee following a 3-for-19 start to the season. Twenty-nine years ago, R.J. Reynolds homered off the New York Mets’ Dwight Gooden.

--RHP Gerrit Cole picked up where he left off at home last season by pitching one-run ball over six-plus innings for the win Monday. He allowed just three hits while striking out eight and walking two. The Pirates were 9-2 in Cole’s starts at PNC Park last year. Cole also improved to 5-1 lifetime in interleague games.

--1B/OF Corey Hart’s 1,000th hit proved to be a big one, a two-run pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez that increased the Pirates’ lead to 5-1 on Monday. They needed the cushion as the Tigers scored three runs in the ninth before the Pirates held on for a 5-4 victory. Hart is 8-for-16 with three home runs off Sanchez in his career.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (0-0, 3.38) will make his first home start of the season Tuesday night against Detroit at PNC Park, and it should be emotional. Burnett became a fan favorite during his two seasons with the Pirates in 2012-2013, and he signed with them in the offseason after pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies last year. He made his season debut April 9 at Cincinnati and had a no-decision as he gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Burnett is 6-2 with a 5.19 ERA against the Tigers in 11 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re always looking to get on the board in the first inning.” - Pirates 3B Josh Harrison, who hit a first-inning home run in Monday’s victory over Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9, and made a start with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9, and he could be ready to return by mid-April.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo