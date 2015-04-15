Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- A.J. Burnett might have been a frequently target of the Bronx boo-birds when he played for the New York Yankees, but there is no denying that the veteran right-hander is beloved by Pittsburgh Pirates fans.
Burnett made his first start of the season at PNC Park -- after a one-year detour to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency -- and took a hard-luck loss as the Detroit Tigers won 2-0 Tuesday.
Though Burnett had just allowed an RBI single to center fielder Rajai Davis that broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the seventh inning, the crowd of 31,755 gave him a warm ovation.
Burnett responded by twice waving to the crowd.
“The whole night was humbling,” Burnett said. “From people saying hi and welcoming me back when I walked through the tunnel to the clubhouse when I got to the ballpark to all the support I got from the fans during the game. I definitely felt like I was back home again.”
Burnett went a combined 26-21 with the Pirates in 2012 and 2013 after agreeing to waive his no-trade clause in order for the New York Yankees to ship him to Pittsburgh. He became a hero to the fans as a player who willingly agreed to join a franchise that hadn’t had a winning season since 1992.
Burnett scattered seven hits in 6 2/3 innings while allowing only one run Tuesday. He had eight strikeouts and walked two.
Many of his strikeouts came on a curveball that was unhittable for most of the game.
The two walks cost Burnett, though, as he issued them to catcher Alex Avila and shortstop Jose Iglesias back-to-back with one out in the seventh. Davis then grounded his single up the middle under the glove of diving second baseman Neil Walker to score Avila.
“The delivery got a little out of whack there in the seventh inning,” Burnett said. “Free passes, they say they hurt you, and they do when they score.”
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 1-0, 5.06 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-0, 2.57 ERA)
--LF Starling Marte got the night off, as he is hitting .115 (3-for-26) with 14 strikeouts, tied for the National League lead. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte needed to “sit and catch his breath.”
--RF Gregory Polanco started in left field with Starling Marte on the bench. While Polanco is a superior fielder to 1B/OF Corey Hart, who started in right field, the Pirates like to play the better defender in left field in home games because the left-center-field gap at PNC Park is 410 feet.
--RHP Mark Melancon’s cutter averaged just 88.6 mph through his first three relief appearances, and the closer gave up three runs in one inning Monday in a 5-4 win over Detroit. The average velocity on the cutter last season was 91.6 mph, when he had 33 saves and a 1.90 ERA in 72 games.
--LHP Francisco Liriano (0-0, 2.57) will start Wednesday night for the first time since the April 6 opener at Cincinnati, as he subsequently went on the paternity list. Liriano allowed just two runs and two hits in seven innings to the Reds but had a no-decision in a game the Pirates lost. He has struggled with the Tigers over the years, going 5-8 with a 5.91 ERA in 25 games, including 18 starts.
--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) was 3-for-8 (.375) in his first three rehab games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He might be able to come off the disabled list later this month.
--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) was 3-for-13 (.231) with a double in his first four rehab games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He might be able to come off the disabled list later this month.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a very efficient, very strong outing by A.J.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett, who allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday during Pittsburgh’s 2-0 loss to Detroit.
MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT
--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12. He might be able to return by late April.
--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9, and he could be ready to return in mid-April.
--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.
--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.
--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in May.
