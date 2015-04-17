Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- If there was a bright spot to the Pittsburgh Pirates getting shut out for the second straight night on Wednesday, it was that left fielder Starling Marte did not look completely lost at the plate.

Marte went 0-for-3 as the Pirates lost 1-0 to the Detroit Tigers and were held to two hits by Alfredo Simon and Joakim Soria. That dropped his batting average to .103, but he put the ball in play in all three plate appearances after having struck out 14 times in his first 26 at-bats of the season.

“I felt a lot more comfortable,” Marte said. “I didn’t swing at bad pitches or pitches I couldn’t handle. I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the (batting) cages and it is starting to pay off. I felt a lot more comfort tonight.”

He had a chance to break a scoreless tie with two outs in the fourth inning when center fielder Andrew McCutchen and second baseman Neil Walker hit back-to-back singles off Simon with two outs for what turned out to be all the Pirates’ hits.

However, Marte grounded into a forceout.

That began a streak of 13 Pirates in a row set down by Simon to finish his outing, a night after right-hander Shane Greene and Soria combined on a three-hitter.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was particularly happy that there were a total of 14 pitches in Marte’s three plate appearances. However, Marte said that doesn’t mean he is suddenly going to transform from a free swinger into a hitter who works deep counts.

“I‘m getting a little more patient but you can’t always be patient,” he said. “It depends on the pitcher. Some guys throw a lot of strikes and you’ve got to be ready to swing early in the count.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton will start Sunday in an extended spring training game against New York Yankees minor leaguers at Tampa, Fla. The Pirates are hopeful Morton, who is on the disabled list while rehabbing from right hip surgery performed last September, can pitch four innings. It will be his first game action since he struggled against the Phillies in an exhibition at Philadelphia on April 4. He walked five and hit two batters in 1 2/3 innings while allowing six runs and four hits.

--C Chris Stewart is on course to be recalled from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis and be activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Friday night’s game against Milwaukee. Stewart, the backup to C Francisco Cervelli, has been on the DL since the beginning of the season with a strained right hamstring. In a combined five games with Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona, Stewart is 6-for-18 (.333).

--C Tony Sanchez is likely to be optioned to Indianapolis on Friday if Stewart is activated from the disabled list as expected. The Pirates’ first-round draft pick in 2009, Sanchez has opened eyes so far this season as he has gone 3-for-8 (.375) in three regular-season games after going 16-for-44 (.364) with five doubles and four home runs during the exhibition season.

--LHP Jeff Locke (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will start Friday night at home against the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series. Locke beat the Brewers last Friday in his first start of the season, giving up two runs and seven hits in six innings. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA against the Brewers in eight career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The others guys are throwing strikes. They are on the edges (of home plate), they’re close. They’re making pitches and getting ahead in the count.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle after Pittsburgh was shut out for the second time in as many days by Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12. He is expected to be activated April 17.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9, and he could be ready to return by late April.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He is scheduled to pitch four innings in an extended spring training game April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Tony Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo