Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Manger Clint Hurdle decided to shake up his lineup Friday night after the Pittsburgh Pirates had been shut out on a total of five hits in their previous two games.

One of the moves was a bit of a surprise as center fielder Andrew McCutchen was dropped from his usual No. 3 spot in the batting order to cleanup. McCutchen had not hit in the No. 4 hole since June 2, 2013, and did so for just the 28th time in his seven-year career.

However, McCutchen acted more like a leadoff hitter in his first plate appearance. He battled Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson for nine pitches before hitting a double.

Though McCutchen was left stranded in that inning -- the 22nd consecutive in which the Pirates failed to score -- the manager said that at-bat helped spark a 6-2 victory.

In addition to being shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Detroit Tigers, the Pirates had not drawn a walk in their previous four games after leading the National League in that category last season with 520.

Furthermore, Nelson toyed with the Pirates last Saturday at Milwaukee. He held them to two hits in seven scoreless innings while racking up nine strikeouts.

“A lot of things in this game can be contagious,” Hurdle said. “We were facing a guy who made pitches whenever he wanted to make pitches without facing much resistance in Milwaukee. We needed to put together better at-bats against him, at-bats in a more convicted fashion, and I believe that one by Andrew had an effect on all the rest of them for us after that.”

Left fielder Starling Marte, who entered the night with a .103 batting average, hit a two-run home run and went 2-for-4, and center fielder Gregory Polanco had three hits, including a double, as the Pirates finished with 11.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 0-2, 11.17 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley started Friday night against Milwaukee rather than LHP Jeff Locke, who was the listed starter. Manager Clint Hurdle said he decided to flip flop Worley and Locke in the rotation but there was a miscommunication between the coaching staff and the team’s media relations department.

--C Chris Stewart was activated from the 15-day disabled list after being on the DL since the beginning of the season with a strained right hamstring. Stewart played in a combined five games with Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona on an injury rehab assignment and went 6-for-18 (.333).

--C Tony Sanchez was optioned to Indianapolis to open a roster spot for the activation of Stewart Sanchez went 3-for-8 (.375) in three games and started only once in the Pirates’ first nine games of the season.

--RHP Jeff Locke will start Saturday night against the Brewers, eight days after beating them in Milwaukee as he allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Locke is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA against the Brewers in eight career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Baseball is a hard game sometimes. I’ve been working with my hitting coach (Jeff Branson) every day. He can help me and maintain my position (in the batter’s box). Today, I was really close and I used my hands really good.” -- Pirates OF Starling Marte, who recorded his first multi-hit game of the season as Pittsburgh beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Chris Stewart (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12. He was activated April 17.

--OF Jaff Decker (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on April 9, and he could be ready to return by late April.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He is scheduled to pitch four innings in an extended spring training game April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo