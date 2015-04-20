Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer came away after unscathed after taking a fastball square to his right ribcage Sunday.

Mercer was plunked in the sixth inning of the Pirates’ 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as he squared to bunt against right-hander Matt Garza. Mercer fell to the ground in pain and was removed from the game.

X-rays were negative, and Mercer said he felt that he could play as soon as Monday night when the Pirates host the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series.

“I drink a lot of milk, so I have strong bones,” Mercer deadpanned.

However, Mercer admitted that he thought he had sustained a significant injury at the time he was hit.

“All I know is it hurt really bad, so bad that’s all I really remember,” Mercer said. “I couldn’t catch my breath, and that was scary.”

On Saturday night, Brewers reliever Tyler Thornburg hit Pirates star center fielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh reliever Arquimedes Caminero countered by plunking Milwaukee star right fielder Ryan Braun in the ninth.

However, Garza said he was not trying to hit Mercer with no outs, runners on first and second and the Brewers trailing 3-2.

“That’s not the guy you do it to, and that’s not the situation where you’re going to try to make a statement,” Garza said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 1-1, 1.98 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Stewart hit a key two-run single Sunday in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in his first game of the season. Stewart’s hit in the sixth inning accounted for the game’s last two runs. He went 1-for-4 after beginning the season on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Stewart was activated Friday.

--RHP Gerrit Cole ran his winning streak to six games and his season record to 2-0 by allowing two runs and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He has not lost since Sept. 1 against the Cardinals at St. Louis. The third-year pitcher improved his career record to 13-6 at PNC Park, where he has made six consecutive quality starts.

--LHP Tony Watson continued his dominant relief pitching at home by working a perfect eighth inning. In his past 53 games at PNC Park since Aug. 6, 2013, he is 5-0 with a 0.68 ERA, allowing four earned runs in 53 innings. He has made four one-inning hitless appearances there this season and has a streak of 18 1/3 home scoreless innings that dates to last season.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 2.25 ERA) will start Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game home series. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA against the Cubs in 13 career starts but has lost four of his past five decisions against them after winning his first six.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I drink a lot of milk, so I have strong bones.” -- SS Jordy Mercer, who left Sunday’s game after he was hit in the right ribcage by a pitch while trying to bunt. He said he was sore but didn’t to expect much, if any, time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (sore right ribcage) left the April 19. X-rays were negative, and he expects to be in the lineup April 20.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He will make one start in extended spring training at a date to be determined, then likely will join one the Pirates’ farm clubs for a rehab assignment. He probably won’t be activated until mid-May.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo