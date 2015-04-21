Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen is beginning to look like his old self.

The Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single in Monday night’s 5-2 home loss to the Chicago Cubs. The 2013 National League Most Valuable Player was one of the bright spots for the Pirates on a night when they were held to one run and three hits in seven innings by Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.

McCutchen left the April 11 game at Milwaukee with soreness in his left knee then sat out the next day’s game against the Brewers.

McCutchen returned to the lineup for the April 13 home opener against Detroit. However, the next night, McCutchen looked hobbled as he slowed down on a ball in front of him, enabling Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias to stretch what appeared was going to be a single into a double.

“He had some challenges earlier in the week with his knee and seems to have played through them,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s been moving much better the last two games.”

McCutchen also missed 11 games in spring training for what the Pirates vaguely labeled “lower body soreness.” McCutchen said it was tightness but there was suspicion at the time that he was actually sidelined because of knee problems.

McCutchen raised his batting average to .238 on Monday. He has two home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-1, 2.31 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jordy Mercer sat out Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs with a bruised chest. Mercer was injured Sunday when hit by a pitch by Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza while trying to bunt. The Pirates said Sunday that Mercer had sustained a rib injury but manager Clint Hurdle said before Monday’s game that it was to the chest area.

--RHP Arquimedes Caminero took the loss as he gave up three runs in one inning, including Cubs 3B Kris Bryant’s two-run double in the seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie. Caminero has been scored on in each of his last three games after starting the season with three straight scoreless appearances.

--RHP A.J. Burnett continued to find ways to limit the damage as he allowed only one run in six hits despite surrendering eight hits while not factoring in the decision. Burnett has given up 19 hits in 18 innings in his three starts but just four runs.

--LHP Francisco Liriano (0-1, 2.08) will start Tuesday night against the Cubs in the second game of the four-game series. He is 4-2 with a 2.30 ERA against the Cubs in nine career starts and has allowed more than two runs just twice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve seen their starting pitcher before and we know how good he is. Some nights, there really isn’t anything you can do but tip your hat to the opposing pitcher. He pitched a great game, so all we can do is go wash it off, go home and just get ready for tomorrow.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, of Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, who allowed only one run on three hits and struck out seven Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) left the April 19 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out April 20. He is likely to return April 21.

--INF Justin Sellers (right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Bradenton on April 20. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He will make one start in extended spring training at a date to be determined, then likely will join one the Pirates’ farm clubs for a rehab assignment. He probably won’t be activated until mid-May.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo