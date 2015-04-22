Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates struck out 116 times in their first 14 games, an average of 8.3 a game. They also whiffed in 23.2 percent of their 499 plate appearance.

However, as far as manager Clint Hurdle is concerned, strikeouts should be looked at in context.

”The one thing that very rarely gets talked about his who’s doing the striking out as far as who’s on the mound on the other team,“ Hurdle said. ”That’s the first thing I look at, the dynamic of the pitcher involved. We’ve faced three or four pitchers that have been on top of their games and they all have very good games to get on top of. We’ve drawn tough bulls to ride at times.

“Then you digress or you back down and you look at the location. Are we swinging at strikes? Are we leaving early? Are we chasing?”

Hurdle and hitting coach Jeff Branson preach to the hitters about the value of staying alive with two strikes, calling them “battle at-bats.” At the same time, even though the Pirates led the National League in walks last season, the brain trust also believes in the value of first-pitch swinging when it is warranted.

”You need to be ready to hit with strike one,“ Hurdle said. ”You almost try to put it, not in a teacup, but maybe in a soup bowl. If it’s something around that area you want to get after it, especially if they got multiple weapons. You can’t cover 79 (mph) and 95 (mph). You’re just not going to be able to do it.

“Once you get two strikes, then it just becomes personal.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-0, 5.11 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 1-1, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton, recovering from right hip surgery, will make a 65-pitch start, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, in an extended spring training game. If that goes well, he will join one of the farm clubs for a rehab assignment, which is expected to last a full 30 days before he is activated. That would put his tentative return from the disabled list to be around June 1.

--SS Jordy Mercer missed his second straight game with a bruised chest as the Pirates lost 9-8 at home to the Chicago Cubs and is listed as day-to-day. Mercer picked an unfortunate to get injured as he is 5-for-11 in his career with two doubles and two home runs against Cubs LHP Travis Wood, who started Tuesday night.

--1B Pedro Alvarez was not in the lineup as he is 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts in his career against Cubs LHP Travis Wood. Right-handed hitting 1B/OF Corey Hart started at first base but the Pirates say they still plan to give the left-handed hitting Alvarez some start against left-handers.

--LHP Francisco Liriano had nine strikeouts in five innings, though he did not figure in the decision. Liriano has struck out least seven in all three starts this season and in eight of his last 10, dating to last year.

--INF Justin Sellers began a rehab assignment Monday at high Class A Bradenton. He started the season on the disabled list with a strained right Achilles tendon. Sellers can stay in the minor leagues for 20 days on rehab, meaning the Pirates have until May 9 to activate him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pitching is more about location than it is velocity. If he is locating the cutter the way he usually does, he can get people out.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on RHP Mark Melancon blowing a save against the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) left the April 19 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out April 20 and 21 and is listed as day-to-day.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20. He will likely spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab under MLB rules.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He will make one start in extended spring training, tentatively set for April 23, then join one the Pirates’ farm clubs for a rehab assignment. He is expected to spend close to the full 30 days permissible for pitchers on a rehab assignment, meaning he likely won’t be activated until around June 1.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo