Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Tony Watson got the save Wednesday night, getting the last six outs in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-3 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs, but Mark Melancon remains the closer despite his rough start to the season.

Melancon’s job security came into question after he suffered his blown save in three chances Tuesday night when he gave up three runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Cubs rallied for a 9-8 win.

Manager Clint Hurdle gave Melancon the night off following a 25-pitch outing Tuesday. Hurdle also gave Melancon a vote of confidence.

Melancon has an 8.63 ERA after seven appearances, having allowed six runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has struck out four, walked three and his previously devastating cut fastball has dropped in velocity from an average of 91 last season to 88 this year.

Hurdle, though, said the loss of velocity does not concern him and cited examples of how some of his other relievers have increased the speeds on their fastballs since the start of spring training.

”Eighty percent of your pitchers pitch with the same velocities all through spring,“ Hurdle said. ”And then the season starts, and about 80 percent of the time, there’s a spike. I’ve seen it in almost every year I’ve ever been involved in the game.

”We haven’t seen the spike from Mark yet. We saw it from Tony Watson. Tony’s velocity was down in spring training compared to what it was during the season. Jared Hughes’ velocity was down in spring training compared to what it was back to last season. These are all conversations we continually have. Then you wait for the season, you see what happens.

“Watson has spiked back up. Hughes has spiked back up. From my experience, I‘m thinking (Melancon) is a couple weeks behind, for whatever reason. I don’t have an answer for why on that nor does he.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 6.10 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-0, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Starling Marte was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over Chicago, two innings after being hit on the right hand by a pitch from Cubs RHP Jason Hammel. Marte was diagnosed with a soft tissue contusion and his status is day-to-day, though he likely will miss Thursday afternoon’s game with the Cubs.

--SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) missed his third straight game but was able to increase his physical activity. He is listed as day-to-day and could possibly start Thursday afternoon.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery) will make his second extended spring training start Thursday at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates are hopeful he can throw 70 pitches then be ready to begin a rehab assignment next week with one of their farm clubs. Morton has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season.

--RHP Vance Worley improved his career record to 3-0 against the Cubs in five starts and won his second consecutive game. However, it wasn‘t’ easy as he needed 106 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. Worley allowed only one unearned, though, on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

--LHP Jeff Locke (2-0, 1.93) will start Thursday against the Cubs in the finale of the four-game series. Locke is 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA against Chicago in five career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really a gritty-kind of game for us. We ground out a win.” -- Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, after a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (soft tissue contusion in right hand) was injured April 22 and is listed as day-to-day.

--SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) left the April 19 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out April 20-22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He will make a start in extended spring training April 23 then join one the Pirates’ farm clubs for a rehab assignment. He is expected to spend close to the full 30 days permissible for pitchers on a rehab assignment, meaning he likely won’t be activated until around June 1.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo