Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Uncertainty at the back-end of the Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen at the beginning of 2014 resulted in the trade of right-hander Jason Grilli after he saved 33 games for the team in 2013. He then blew four saves and posted a 4.87 ERA in 22 outings to begin last season before the Pirates shipped him to the Los Angeles Angels for right-hander Ernesto Frieri.

As the 2015 season comes close to finishing its first month, instability at closer is in play again. Right-hander Mark Melancon, who took the closing duties from Grilli last year, owns a 7.36 ERA and a blown save after only eight outings.

The main concern is a drop in velocity on Melancon’s cutter, which topped out in the low 90s last season but rarely touches 90 mph this year and spends most time between 86-88 mph. But neither the pitcher nor his manager are concerned with the velocity, rather the results Melancon gets on the mound.

Melancon was unaware of his velocity drop when questioned the other day, and manager Clint Hurdle thinks he’s a few weeks behind the normal time at which pitchers regain their velocity in the season. The concerns were allayed, at least for one day, as Melancon got the results he and the Pirates needed when worked a perfect ninth inning to close down a 5-4 Pittsburgh victory over Chicago.

“I believe in guys and it’s good to see,” Hurdle said. “It’s good for him. Again it’s a confidence builder. I‘m not sure how much he needs but everybody needs some.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-0, 2.65 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Gregory Polanco made his first career start in center field as CF Andrew McCutchen received a day off and LF Starling Marte was held out of the starting lineup with a soft tissue contusion in his right hand. Polanco finished 3-for-4, his second three-hit game of the season, and drove two runs including the game-winner in the seventh inning.

--LHP Jeff Locke issued two walks in the fifth inning and three total in his five innings of work Thursday. Locke entered his outing having walked only one batter in 14 innings prior to Thursday’s game.

--RHP Radhames Liz earned his first victory of the season after throwing two scoreless innings in relief of LHP Jeff Locke. Liz, pitching in the majors this year for the first time since 2009, won his first game since Sept. 14, 2008.

--SS Jordy Mercer returned to the lineup for the first time since he was hit in the chest by Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza Sunday. Mercer went 1-for-4 and drove in the game-tying run in the sixth inning.

--LF Starling Marte (soft tissue contusion) was out of Pittsburgh’s lineup Thursday after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch in the third inning of Wednesday’s game. Marte pinch-ran in the seventh inning and stayed in the game as a defensive replacement.

--RHP Charlie Morton (hip) was scheduled throw 70 pitches over four to five innings in extended spring training Thursday. Weather limited his outing to one inning, likely creating the need for another start in extended spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(I) just keep fighting and try to hit the ball the other way. I can see the ball and just trust my approach and try to hit the ball always to the left side of the ballpark.” -- Pirates RF Gregory Polanco, who went 3-for-4 and drove two runs, including the game-winner in the seventh inning vs. the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Starling Marte (soft tissue contusion in right hand) was injured April 22 but pinch ran and stayed on to play defense April 23. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jordy Mercer (bruised chest) left the April 19 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out April 20-22. He returned to the starting lineup April 23.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He made a start in extended spring training April 23. He is expected to spend close to the full 30 days permissible for pitchers on a rehab assignment, meaning he likely won’t be activated until around June 1.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo