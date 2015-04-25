Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has a pretty good idea of why right-hander Gerrit Cole has not lost since last September.

“He has the ability to control bat speed, number one,” Hurdle said. “It’s not about velocity. It’s about late life. It’s about movement. It’s about secondary pitches. He’s able to spin the ball. He’s able to change speeds. When he can use the slow breaking ball to drop it down to 78 an hour and can throw a fastball 96-97, you are trying to cover and 18, 19 mile an hour gap, which is one of the biggest challenges in our game. There are a bunch of pitchers that can do that. He is one of them. And on top of that, he really likes to compete.”

Cole threw first-pitch strikes to 27 of the 32 batters he faced in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory over Arizona on Friday, moving to 3-0 this season and 7-0 since last Sept. 24. Only the Dodgers’ Zack Greinke has seven wins in the same span after beating San Diego late Friday night.

The first player taken in the 2011 draft, Cole gave up seven hits, struck out seven and walked two before leaving with two outs in the eighth inning. After giving up three runs in his first start of the season, he has given up a total of three in his next three. His ERA is 2.19.

“I was moving the fastball pretty well inside, out, up, down,” Cole said. “I thought I had all four corners of the zone. They are aggressive. They are all swinging the bat well. It’s a product of how they’ve been playing and how I’ve been pitching. They were swinging the bats early, and I was fortunate to put fastballs where I wanted to and get quick outs.”

Cole also helped himself with a two-out single in the second inning, after shortstop Jordy Mercer singled. Josh Harrison followed with a double to the warning track in right-center field to drive in both.

“I just stayed through the ball and caught it on the barrel,” Cole said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-8

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-2, 2.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew McCutchen reached base safely in 16 straight games at Chase Field after walking and scoring in the eighth inning. He is hitting .424 in that stretch. McCutchen missed 16 days after being hit by a pitch in the back the last time the Pirates were in Arizona. He was hit the day after the D-backs 1B Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch and suffered a season-ending fractured hand. “That’s beating a dead horse,” McCutchen said when asked if he expected any carryover. “It’s over and done with.” There were no incidents.

--LF Starling Marte was 1-for-4 with a double when he returned to the starting lineup Friday, two days after being removed from a game against the Cubs when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday. “He came in a hit early and was ready to go,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. After being hit in the right hand in the third inning, Marte left for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning Wednesday. He was used as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning Thursday.

--RHP Charlie Morton, scheduled to make his second start in an extended spring training game in Bradenton, Fla., on Thursday made it through one inning before rain washed out the game. Morton, coming off hip surgery, threw 15 pitches. He is scheduled to pitch again Monday, with a limit of 70 pitches, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “That’s our goal,” Hurdle said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He made a start in extended spring training April 23. He is expected to spend close to the full 30 days permissible for pitchers on a rehab assignment, meaning he likely won’t be activated until around June 1.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo