Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- After closer Mark Melancon failed in a save conversion early last week, manager Clint Hurdle called him in for a short meeting. With outside voices clamoring for change, Hurdle affirmed his support.

Hurdle’s simple message: “I have your back. We have all the confidence in you.”

The confidence was rewarded when Melancon had saves in three consecutive games starting Thursday in a 5-4 victory over the Cubs. Melancon saved the first two games of a three-game set in Arizona, one of which was another one-run save, before getting a well-deserved day off Sunday.

“It’s always nice when a manager has your back,” Melancon said, “not that I didn’t know it before that.”

Melancon, 30, had 33 saves in 2014, his first full season as the Pirates’ closer after taking over the job in August, 2013, when he finished with 16 saves.

Melancon’s velocity is down about three miles an hour this season, according to FanGraphs, as he has gone almost exclusively to a cut fastball and away from his four-seam fastball. Hurdle said he has no concerns, adding that he believes Melancon’s extra work during the major league players’ all-star series in Japan in November could be a factor.

“How that plays, where that plays. I believe it plays, to what extent ... because it’s a completely different offseason than it was before,” Hurdle said.

Execution and location make a closer, not necessarily velocity, Hurdle added. Doug Jones was successful closer with an 81 mph fastball and a 70 mph changed, Hurdle said as an example.

“What has made (Melancon) really good is what you have seen from him in the past,” Hurdle said. “Now you are seeing a guy having to go after it ... maybe his sword isn’t as sharp, but he still has a sword, and it will still cut.”

Hurdle believes the saber metrics will change. Does he believe the sword will sharpen?

“I absolutely do,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-1, 4.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-1, 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano recorded his 77th victory in his 200th career start Sunday, giving up two singles and walking six in pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.22. He has 30 strikeouts in 24 1-3 innings this season. “We got the win,” Liriano said. “That’s what matters in the end.” Liriano has given up three earned runs or less in each of his 11 starts since Aug. 25, 2014, and his 1.57 ERA is the best in the majors among starters with at least 60 innings in that span. “I never think about that,” Liriano said. “I just to get myself ready for the next start and try to do the same thing every start and move forward and not think about any numbers.”

--2B Neil Walker concluded a seven-hit weekend with a three-hit game Sunday, when he had a double, two singles, two RBIs and a walk. His two-run double to right-center field in the fifth inning gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead. “You try to stay gap to gap and keep it simple,” said Walker, a switch-hitter who faced right-handers in all but one at-bat in the series. “You don’t want to try to do too much. When you have a series like this, it’s a good sign for where my swing is at. My swing is getting off in the right way.” He was 7-of-12 with four RBIs and three runs while extending his hitting streak to nine games. He drove in two runs in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory Friday and doubled and scored twice in a 2-1 victory Saturday.

--CF Andrew McCutchen broke an 0-for-16 skid with a single to fifth inning, scoring on 2B Neil Walker’s two-run double on the next at-bat. He also walked in his first two plate appearances and hit a 405-foot sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. He has 997 hits, three short of becoming the 33rd player in franchise history with 1,000 hits.

--LF Starling Marte extended his hitting streak to six games with two singles and also had his second outfield assist of the season. Marte threw out Arizona LF Ender Inciarte attempting to stretch a single down the left field line in the first inning. Marte is hitting .364 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I found some barrels this series. That was good. Hopefully I can carry it over this week.” -- Pirates 2B Neil Walker after a win in Arizona on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He made a start in extended spring training April 23. He is expected to spend close to the full 30 days permissible for pitchers on a rehab assignment, meaning he likely won’t be activated until around June 1.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo