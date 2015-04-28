Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Despite a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates are enjoying a pretty fair April.

They came into the series opener at Wrigley Field with a five-game winning streak, eight wins in 10 games and contributions from all over the lineup.

”Our starting pitching has been the anchor for the most part, and our bullpen has been able to keep leads in place,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ”Offensively, we’ve seen a handful of guys spark our club.

“I think (outfielder Greg) Polanco is close to .290, (second baseman Neil) Walker’s at .300, and he’s been a force. ... (Third baseman Josh) Harrison’s had some pockets of games where he’s done well. (Left fielder Starling) Marte has carried us for about a four- or five-game stretch. All of them have been involved.”

All except center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

McCutchen, who went 0-for-4 Monday, closed the game with a .175 average. He has 13 strikeouts, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

“That’s been discouraging for everyone,” Hurdle said. “But he’s going to produce, he’s going to hit and drive in runs and score runs.”

McCutchen is always a force against the Cubs. A lifetime .359 hitter at Wrigley Field, he also has three homers and 10 RBIs in 23 career games at the park.

He was National League Most Valuable Player in 2013 and was third in voting last year after hitting .314 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-0, 3.32 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-1, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley (2-2) worked six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits Monday in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs. He walked one and struck out three. “All in all, it’s not a bad outing by any means,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He got dented in the third. We weren’t able to score, and he still gave us six strong and competed.”

--RHP Mark Melancon recorded saves on three consecutive days between last Thursday and Saturday for the first time in his career. He has 54 career saves with the Pirates and now ranks ninth on the team’s all-time list, two behind Bill Landrum and seven in back of Stan Belinda.

--LF Starling Marte was nominated for National League player of the week after hitting .381 with two home runs and four RBIs last week. Marte came into the new week with a six-game hitting streak and has a career .330 batting average in 23 games at Wrigley Field, but he went 0-for-4 Monday.

--CF Andrew McCutchen is hitting just .175 after going 0-for-4 in Monday’s series opener. However, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is not concerned. “He’s going to produce, he’s going to hit and drive in runs and score runs,” Hurdle said. McCutchen is a lifetime .359 hitter with three homers and 10 RBIs in 23 career games at Wrigley Field.

--2B Neil Walker went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Walker is 14-for-39 (.359) in that span, which has included three multi-hit games. He is hitting .297 for the season with one homer and nine RBIs. Walker ranks first among National League second basemen with 40 home runs since the start of 2013.

--LHP Jeff Locke (2-0, 3.32 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and second straight against the Cubs. His last was a no-decision against Kyle Hendricks and Chicago on Thursday. His two wins are both over the Brewers (April 10 and 18). He was 7-6 with a 3.91 ERA last year. Locke is 1-1 all-time with a 4.32 ERA against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was aggressive (and) attacked the zone. First-pitch strikes, hitters retired on three pitches or less, (an) aggressive down, good sinker with some steam behind it. The curveball came to play in the second inning and stayed with him throughout.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on Cubs RHP Jason Hammel, who threw eight effective innings Monday in Chicago’s 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He made a start in extended spring training April 23. He is expected to spend close to the full 30 days permissible for pitchers on a rehab assignment, meaning he likely won’t be activated until around June 1.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo