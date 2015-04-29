Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Charlie Morton continues to slowly progress from offseason right hip surgery as he targets an eventual return to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday that the veteran right-hander had a promising extended spring training outing on Monday.

“Charlie threw 75-77 pitches, I think he got up and down six times,” said Hurdle. “All in all I think it was a positive outing, the reps were good (and) the volume of pitches were good.”

Next up is a scheduled outing with the Pirates’ Class A Bradenton affiliate.

“On Saturday we’re going to try to get him seven innings or 90 pitches,” Hurdle said.

But there’s no timetable for a return to the Pirates.

“We’re taking them one (appearance) at a time,” Hurdle said.

Morton, 31, worked five outings in spring training but frequently struggled and was placed on the disabled list on April 5.

Now in his seventh season, Morton debuted with Atlanta in 2008 and has spent the last six with the Pirates. He was 6-12 in 2014 with a 3.72 ERA, 126 strikeouts and 57 walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 3-0, 2.19 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton continues to slowly progress from offseason right hip surgery. Manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday that the veteran had a promising extended spring training outing on Monday. Next up is a scheduled outing with the Pirates’ Class A Bradenton affiliate. “On Saturday we’re going to try to get him seven innings or 90 pitches,” Hurdle said. There is no timetable for a return to the Pirates.

--LHP Jeff Locke (2-1) worked just 3 2/3 innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking three and striking out five. “What we’ve seen in the first couple of games of this series is a very aggressive offense ready to hit the fastball,” Locke said. “You’ve got to be able to get ahead of these guys and try to put them away as soon as you can, you can’t let them hang around,” said Locke, now 1-2 all-time against Chicago.

--OF Greg Polanco missed his second straight start on Tuesday due to a groin strain. He was pulled an hour before first pitch on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, he worked out to determine availability as a sub that night and appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Polanco ranked third in the National League with seven stolen bases and was hitting .368 with four doubles, a homer and five RBIs in his last 10 games.

--RHP Rob Scahill got a rare chance to pitch in front of the home folks on Monday when he worked two scoreless innings. He’s a 2005 graduate of Willowbrook High School in suburban Chicago and played four years at Bradley University in downstate Peoria. Scahill spent three previous seasons with the Colorado Rockies before joining the Pirates this season.

--CF Andrew McCutchen is off to a slow start with a .179 average through Tuesday but has crept ever closer to a career milestone. He was 1-for-3 on Tuesday and two more hits will give him 1,000 for his career, making him the 33rd Pirates player to reach it. Johnny Ray is 32nd on the club’s all-time hit list with 1,009.

--C Francisco Cervelli started 16 of the Pirates first 21 games behind the plate and collected his first Wrigley Field hit on Monday, going 1-for-3. He was batting .269 through Monday, but .313 (10-for-32) in plate appearances between the first and sixth innings.

--LHP Tony Watson continues to lead all major league left-handers in appearance since 2012 with 224. He also tops National League lefties in ERA (2.07) since 2013. He has yet to appear in the series.

--LF Starling Marte now has a team-leading six home runs after his two-run shot in the fourth inning gave the Pirates their only runs. In 2014 he did not hit his sixth homer until Aug. 15.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.19 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale. He was a 4-1 winner in his last Start last Friday at Arizona. Cole is 5-0 lifetime with a 5.48 ERA in five starts against Chicago AND 3-0 against the Cubs last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Cubs LHP Travis Wood) was aggressive with his fastball, change up played. Maybe he pitched more to both sides of the plate than we’ve seen in the past. But we weren’t able to get in control of any aspect of the game tonight.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Greg Polanco (groin strain) missed games April 27-28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He made a start in extended spring training April 23. He made a promising extended spring training outing April. Next up is a scheduled outing with Class A Bradenton on May 2.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo