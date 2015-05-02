Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- No-hitter? Check. Multiple World Series rings? Check. Passing baseball legends on all-time statistical lists? Again, check.

Pittsburgh right-hander A.J. Burnett hasn’t had a Hall of Fame career by any stretch, but the veteran is still pitching effectively as ever at age 38, and Friday night’s start in St. Louis featured an accomplishment no pitcher would dare turn down.

When Burnett whiffed Matt Holliday on a half-swing in the sixth inning, it was career strikeout 2,397, one more than Sandy Koufax on the all-time list. He also tied Kevin Brown for 41st all-time with that punchout.

It could have been the capper to a glorious night for Burnett, who was in line for the win when he left after six with a 1-0 lead that he furnished with an RBI single. But the Pirates’ bullpen gave up the lead an inning later and then the game in the 10th.

Afterward, Burnett was asked the significance of passing Koufax in the record book.

“It’s a symbol of success,” Burnett said, “but it just means I‘m old.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-1, 2.22 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-1, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett pitched six shutout innings and passed a baseball legend in the record books, but couldn’t get a win out of it Friday night. With his seventh strikeout of the game, Burnett got to 2,397 for his career, surpassing Sandy Koufax for 42nd on the all-time list and tying Kevin Brown for 41st. Burnett gave up two hits and walked just three, even supplying the team’s only run with an RBI single in the sixth, but had to settle for a tough-luck no-decision.

--LHP Francisco Liriano gets the start Saturday in the middle game of Pittsburgh’s weekend series in St. Louis. Liriano has experienced tremendous success against the Cardinals, going 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in eight career starts, although he went 0-1, 3.32 in four starts last year. Liriano is coming off an 8-0 win Saturday at Arizona, where he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings despite issuing six walks.

--C Francisco Cervelli enjoyed his fourth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 and scoring the team’s only run on RHP A.J. Burnett’s sixth-inning hit. Cervelli also gunned down basestealers in the first and third inning, noteworthy considering he was just 2-for-17 in that department entering the game.

--1B Pedro Alvarez, who normally saves some of his biggest hits for Busch Stadium, went 0-for-3 before being replaced by Sean Rodriguez as part of a double switch in the bottom of the seventh. Alvarez entered the game with 15 career homers against the Cardinals, but saw his season average dip to .214.

--CF Andrew McCutchen (left leg) limped off the field with a trainer at his side in the ninth inning after being forced at second base, but was able to stay in the game. McCutchen appeared to run after balls in a normal fashion over the game’s last two innings. He was 1-for-4 at the plate, upping his average to .197.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a symbol of success, but it just means I‘m old.” -- Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett, who, with his seventh strikeout of the Friday’s loss to St. Louis, passed Sandy Koufax for 42nd on the all-time strikeout list.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He pitched in extended spring training April 23 and April 27. Next up is a scheduled outing with Class A Bradenton on May 2.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo