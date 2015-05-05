Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When you boast the second-best ERA in the majors after 25 games, you should have a better record than 12-13.

But the Pittsburgh Pirates left St. Louis a game under .500, thanks to an offense which continues to struggle to hit and score runs. Sunday’s 3-2, 14-inning loss was simply the most gut-wrenching of a weekend where the Pirates were the Cardinals’ equal, until it came time to win the game in extra innings.

The Pirates are outscoring their opponents by 15 runs despite batting only .231 and drawing a paltry 51 walks in 25 games. Mainstays like 2013 National League Most Valuable Player Andrew McCutchen (.193), 2014 NL All-Star Josh Harrison (.188) and Starling Marte (.258) are hitting well below par.

The team is also doing a poor job of hitting to situations. It stranded 31 runners in the series’ last two games, going 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Some were liners right at defenders, but the approach wasn’t always good enough.

Pittsburgh can’t hit this poorly all season. Its lineup has a proven track record and figures to turn things around, even though its pitching isn’t likely to stay second in ERA.

But all 162 games count the same. Before the hole gets too deep, the Pirates would be well-advised to get things going with the bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-1, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley pitched six solid innings Sunday in St. Louis but got nothing to show for it, leaving with Pittsburgh trailing 1-0. Worley gave up just four hits and a run with a walk and five strikeouts. The only mistake was a two-seamer which missed over the plate’s middle, leading to Matt Carpenter’s leadoff homer in the fourth.

--LHP Jeff Locke gets the ball Tuesday night when Pittsburgh starts a three-game series in PNC Park against Cincinnati. Locke is 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA in seven career starts against the Reds and could have won both his outings against them last year except for blown saves. He’s coming off a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs that saw him allow eight hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

--2B Neil Walker didn’t start for just the second time in 25 games as manager Clint Hurdle gave him a rest day. Walker batted .323 in the first eight games of the Pirates’ nine-game road trip, but was only 1-for-9 in the first two games of their series in St. Louis. The switch-hitter was replaced by Josh Harrison, with Jung Ho Kang taking Harrison’s place at third base.

--1B Pedro Alvarez belted his 16th career homer against the Cardinals, a two-out solo blast in the top of the 12th that gave Pittsburgh a short-lived 2-1 lead. Alvarez walked in his previous four at-bats, setting a career high. St. Louis pitched around him for most of the last two games, dealing seven walks, including two intentional walks on Saturday.

--3B Jung Ho Kang cracked his first MLB homer in the top of the ninth Sunday, forcing extra innings. Kang, who notched 139 career homers in the last seven years in his native Korea, went 2-for-5 before being removed before the bottom of the 10th inning as part of a double-switch. Kang is hitting .281 in 32 at-bats and could see more playing time if Harrison continues to struggle at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was ready up there and the timing was perfect. I got a good swing and hit a home run. But we lost the game, so it was sad that the home run didn’t lead to winning.” -- Pirates INF Jung Ho Kang, who hit his first MLB homer in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He pitched in extended spring training April 23 and April 27. He is scheduled to throw a side sessions May 5.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo