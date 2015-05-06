Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen has been bothered by a sore left knee since spring training and scouts who watch the Pittsburgh Pirates regularly say it is obvious that the star center fielding is being hampered by the injury.

McCutchen went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night in a 7-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. That snapped his five-game hitting streak and dropped his batting average to .185 -- 111 points below his career mark -- in 25 games.

However, manager Clint Hurdle is downplaying McCutchen’s hitting woes and says the center fielder’s knee is “not a concerning area right now.”

The impact of the injury is most noticeable when McCutchen runs down the first line. One of the fastest players in the major leagues, he has been reduced to jogging most of the game.

Hurdle, though, says that is the result of McCutchen trying to preserve himself.

”We’ve all grown so accustomed to that man getting out of that box and that helmet coming off and those dreads flying down the line when he’s been healthy,“ Hurdle said. ”I think he’s trying to make sure that he’s got everything he needs when he plays defense, he’s got what he needs when he gets on base.

“Not that he’s not going to run balls out hard, but he’s just going to try and use some type of monitoring of that ability to run hard when he has to in a smarter fashion than he has ever had to before.”

Hurdle pointed to the Pirates’ three-game series at St Louis last weekend -- when they were swept by the Cardinals, with all three losses coming in extra innings -- as proof that McCutchen still has a burst when he needs it.

“I just thought he put in the most athletic performance he has in the outfield the weekend in St. Louis,” Hurdle said. “The way he ran in Chicago (last week), even when it was cold. We got our best times, when he was pressed to get down the line, needed to get down the line, we got our best times on him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 1-1, 3.03 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-0, 1.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Harrison, who is in a 1-for-23 slump, got the night off Tuesday as the Pirates lost 7-1 to Cincinnati. He was 1-for-16 last weekend when the Pirates were swept by the Cardinals in a three-game series at St. Louis. Harrison spent extra time with hitting coach Jeff Branson before the game in an attempt to regain the timing in his swing. After finishing second in the National League batting race with a .315 average last season, Harrison is hitting just .188 in 23 games this season.

--RHP Charlie Morton, who has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season while recovering from right hip surgery, rejoined the team Tuesday following a stint in extended spring training. Morton will throw in the bullpen Wednesday and the Pirates will then determine whether he joins one of their farm clubs to begin a rehab assignment or returns to the extended spring camp in Bradenton, Fla.

--LF Starling Marte accounted for the Pirates’ lone run with a solo homer off Cincinnati RHP Michael Lorenzen in the second inning. Marte leads the team with seven home runs and is hitting .340 (17-for-50) in his last 13 games with four homers and nine RBIs, raising his batting average to .264.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (4-0, 1.76) is scheduled to start Wednesday night against Cincinnati in the middle game of the three-game series. Cole will be making his first start in May after being the National League Pitcher of the Month for April. He has allowed one earned run or less in each of his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We missed some pitches we probably had to hit tonight. We just got to do what men do, got to roll your sleeves up and keep working.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw a 55-pitch simulated game April 18. He pitched in extended spring training April 23 and April 27.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

1B/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/1B Andrew Lambo