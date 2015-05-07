Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates’ offense is performing so badly right now that it can’t score runs even when they know what pitch is coming.

Mike Leake blanked the Pirates for eight innings Wednesday night and closer Aroldis Chapman finished the seven-hit shutout as the Cincinnati Reds won 3-0 to extend Pittsburgh’s losing streak to five games.

Leake scattered six hits and struck out only two. Yet he continually got the Pirates hit the ball on the ground as he has now started against them 15 times since last losing to them in 2012.

“We’ve seen (Leake) a bunch and when he’s good he’s sinking the ball and changing speeds,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We hit 14 (groundouts) to the pull side and that’s exactly what he was trying to get us to do.”

The Pirates also lost for the seventh time in eight games. They have scored just seven runs in the seven losses while going 3-for-37 (.081) with runners in scoring position.

“We have to stay level-headed,” second baseman Neil Walker said. “Baseball is the most humbling game there is and you’ve got to just keep taking it pitch by pitch by pitch. Leake did a good job. About 90 percent of his pitches were below the knees but he kept getting us out on them.”

--OF Andrew Lambo was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss to visiting Cincinnati with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. His foot was placed in a walking boot and there is no timetable for when he might return. Lambo has gone 1-for-25 (.040) in 20 games while starting just three times, twice in right field and once in left.

--INF/OF Steve Lombardozzi had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Wednesday. The switch-hitting Lombardozzi was hitting .379 with 13 RBIs in 24 games at Indianapolis after spending all or parts of the last four seasons in the majors with Washington (2011-13) and Baltimore (2014). He will be used primarily as a left-handed bat off the bench and a defensive replacement.

--RHP Charlie Morton is scheduled to make his first minor league rehab start, pitching for Double-A Altoona on Friday night, as he continues to come back from right hip surgery performed last September. Morton pitched five times during spring training but was placed on the disabled list after allowing 17 runs in 17 innings. He then pitched in four simulated games at the Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla., the last time on Saturday.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (4-1) lost his first start of May after being selected as the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, giving up three runs and eight hits in five innings. Cole missed a chance to set a career high by winning five straight decisions. He also lost for just the second time in his last 10 decisions and 15 stars at home since last June 28.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 1.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night against Cincinnati in the finale of a three-game series. Burnett has allowed one run or less in four straight starts for the first time in his 17-year career but has no wins to show for it. He is 7-6 with a 3.69 ERA against the Reds in 17 career starts.

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He is scheduled to make a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi