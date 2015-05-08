Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- It might seem early in the season to call a three-game series important, but the Pittsburgh Pirates need at least one win this weekend at home against the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals if they want stay at least remotely close in the division race.

Yet the Cardinals, two-time defending National League Central champions and owners of the best record in the major leagues at 21-7, are coming to PNC Park beginning Friday night on the heels of winning nine of their last 10 games.

If the Pirates are to reach their goal of winning their first division title since 1992 -- something they have been talking about since minutes after the final out was made in last year’s loss to the San Francisco Giants in the one-and-done NL wild card game -- they almost have to win at least one of the three games.

Even after snapping their five-game losing streak Thursday night with a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, the Pirates (13-15) are eight games behind the Cardinals. If St. Louis would sweep the Pirates for the second time in as many weeks, the Bucs would be 11 games out on Mother’s Day.

Making up 11 games in 4 1/2 months is not impossible but it would be a daunting task.

The Pirates have fallen into fourth place in the five-team division after back-to-back postseason appearances. It hasn’t happened by accident, either, as they are 9-13 against NL Central opponents.

The Pirates finally got their first win in six games against the Reds on Thursday. The Bucs are 0-3 against the Cardinals and 3-4 versus the Chicago Cubs.

The only division opponent against which the Pirates have a winning record is Milwaukee, going 5-1, but the Brewers also have the worst record in the majors at 9-20.

“We’re well aware of what our record is in the NL Central, there’s nothing we can do about what’s behind us,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It goes back to being focused on today, finding a better rhythm and rhyme and balance at the plate to do something productive.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-0, 1.93 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-1 1.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Stewart started behind the plate Thursday night in place of C Francisco Cervelli, who got the night off, and went 2-for-4 in the 7-2 victory over Cincinnati. Stewart hit a two-run single in the seventh inning that gave the Pirates a 6-2 cushion. Manager Clint Hurdle has put a rotation system into effect where Cervelli catches back-to-back games then Stewart starts the next game.

--RHP A.J. Burnett became the 41st pitcher in major league history with 2,400 strikeouts when he fanned Cincinnati RHP Anthony DeSclafani in the third inning. The 17-year veteran finished with four strikeouts, raising his career total to 2,401 and tying him with Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley for 40th place on the all-time list. Burnett (1-1) also notched his first victory of the season, even though his National League-leading 1.45 ERA rose to 1.66 as he gave up two runs in seven innings. The Pirates scored just five runs in Burnett’s first five starts.

--INF Jung Ho Kang got the night off, which seemed like an odd move considering the rookie from Korea is hitting .400 (10-for-25) in his last nine games with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Kang has raised his batting average from .077 to .289 during that stretch.

--LHP Francisco Liriano starts Friday night against St. Louis in the opener of a three-game home series. He has allowed just one run in 14 1/3 innings in his last two starts. Liriano is 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA against the Cardinals in nine career starts and held them to only one run in eight innings Saturday at St. Louis but did not receive a decision in a game the Pirates eventually lost.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels good to see the work I’ve been putting in pay off. I felt I was close to breaking out the last day or two. If you keep working and keep swinging, eventually the hits will start falling.” -- Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen, who recorded just his fifth multi-hit game of the season in a win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He is scheduled to make a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi