Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves nine games out in the National League Central race and it isn’t even Mother’s Day.

Though they have a long uphill climb if they are going to overtake the St. Louis Cardinals in the division race, star center fielder Andrew McCutchen says it would be unwise to count out the Pirates.

“Once we start keying in on good things and start rolling, its’ going to be good, really good,” McCutchen said. “We know we haven’t played as well as we can. Everyone knows that, both inside and outside the clubhouse. Things are going to change, though. We’re too good of a team to keep losing.”

The Pirates are 0-4 against St. Louis so far this season and just 9-14 inside the NL Central. They have also lost six of their last seven games.

However, an encouraging signs for the Pirates is that they have scored 12 runs in their last two games, which including a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. That is a ray of hope for a team that is 26th among the 30 major league teams in runs scored.

”Look at our lineup,“ McCutchen said. ”We’ve got guys who can do damage up and down the lineup. We’re not going to keep getting held down all year. Guys are going to start hitting.

“We’re going to get hot at some point. When we do, we’re going to stay hot for a long time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-0, 3.64 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery) pitched seven scoreless innings Friday night in his first start for Double-A Altoona on a rehab assignment. Morton, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season, allowed just two hits against Harrisburg in an Eastern League game while walking two, striking out five and throwing 84 pitches.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a double on Friday night in an 8-5 loss to St. Louis. McCutchen has gone 5-for-10 in his last two games, raising his batting average from .188 to .219.

--LHP Francisco Liriano had a season-high 10 strikeouts but also gave up a season-high six runs -- five earned -- in taking the loss to fall to 1-2. Liriano was hurt by a pair of home runs, a solo shot by Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta in the second inning and a three-run blast by LF Matt Holliday in the third that put St. Louis ahead for good, 4-1.

--RHP Vance Worley will start Saturday night against St. Louis in the middle game of the three-game series. The Pirates have been shut out in both of Worley’s losses. He is 0-0 with a 4.03 ERA against the Cardinals in four career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Frankie paid for his mistakes. On the pitches where he missed his location, they squared him up. The balls he put in spots, they put the barrel on.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP Francisco Liriano after a loss to St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He made a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi