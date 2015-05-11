Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Jeff Locke has had a rough start to his major-league career over the last three seasons as a starting pitcher. Each of the last two seasons, Locke was demoted to Triple-A and became a non-factor in the Pirates’ playoff runs.

This year, the 27-year-old hopes to do more.

Through six starts, neither Locke’s 2-2 record nor 4.71 ERA jumps off the page. He gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals and didn’t factor in the decision, but left with a quality start to show for his efforts.

In addition, the left-hander showed an important trait any successful major-leaguer needs: the ability to pitch effectively even without his best stuff. Manager Clint Hurdle said Locke needed to come up with a “different program” to navigate one of baseball’s best lineups.

“He continues to grow and learn,” Hurdle said. “It’s not his best stuff against a very good lineup, he still holds them down and keeps us in the game.”

Locke made pitches when he needed to and gave the Cardinals little to hit hard by keeping them off-balance.

“I moved the fastball well on both sides of the plate,” Locke said. “But the changeup was probably the pitch to get guys out in front in fastball counts with guys looking to hit something hard and kind of getting fooled a little bit.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-1, 2.27 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 2-2, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mark Melancon gave up two hits but pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his seventh save of the season on Sunday. After yielding six runs over his first seven outings, the closer has made eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

--INF Jung Ho Kang went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Sunday. He is batting .333 for the season and has hit .429 (15-for-35) in his last 12 games.

--INF Sean Rodriguez made his fifth start of the season Sunday and went 2-for-3 with a walk while playing right field and first base. Rodriguez is hitting .406 in 32 at-bats out of his utilityman role for the Pirates.

--LHP Tony Watson worked a scoreless eighth on Sunday after the Cardinals scored in the two prior innings. Watson has pitched 16 scoreless outings over 18 appearances and 20 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s swinging the bat well. He’s giving us good at-bats, he’s shown the ability to drive in a run.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on Jung Ho Kang, who was 2-for-4 with a home run on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He made a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona. He is scheduled for with a side session May 11 at Double-A Altoona before making another start at Triple-A Indianapolis May 14 where his directive is to throw as many pitches as he can.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi