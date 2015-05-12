Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole issued a two-out walk to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Chase Utley in the first inning Monday night, then consecutive singles to Ryan Howard and Grady Sizemore, producing a run.

Cole gave up precious little after that in a seven-inning outing that produced a 4-3 victory.

The 24-year-old is now 5-1 this season, 9-1 over his last 12 starts and 5-0 in his last seven road outings.

“He’s maturing every time he takes the mound,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Each game he pitches, he’s gaining more experience.”

Cole said, “(I am) just sticking to the process, and not worried about the results.” He also said his goal is “not letting innings spiral out of control.”

As he put it, “Ones, zeros, those are good. Crooked numbers get you in trouble.”

Cole said that while his pitches to Howard and Sizemore were “relatively down,” they also caught too much of the strike zone, allowing the hitters to make solid contact.

After that, “I just kind of stayed out of the middle of the plate.”

The Phillies managed just one more run off him, on Sizemore’s bloop single in the sixth. Cole allowed six hits in all while striking out six, walking two and hitting a batter.

Other than the two walks Cole issued, Hurdle said, “The rest of the stuff was of good quality. His fastball command improved as the game went on.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 1-1, 1.66 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 0-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett, who will start Tuesday at Philadelphia, beat Cincinnati 7-2 in his last start, going seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two. Burnett went 4-8 in 16 starts in Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies last season. He is 6-9 with a 5.00 ERA in 20 career appearances against Philadelphia, 19 of them starts.

--LF Starling Marte, who went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Monday against Philadelphia, is hitting .326 with seven homers and 22 RBIs over his last 24 games. Manager Clint Hurdle installed him in the cleanup spot a week ago, and to date the manager likes what he sees. Marte also has hit safely in all nine games he has played in Philadelphia in his career in which he has had an official at-bat. (In his lone plate appearance last Sept. 11, he was hit by a pitch, then left the game.) Marte’s career average in Citizens Bank Park stands at .412.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo was placed on the paternity list Monday. He is 0-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 11 appearances, having allowed 12 hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and four walks.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill in with LHP Antonio Bastardo taking paternity leave. LaFromboise was 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in 13 games in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s aggressive and dangerous. He turned out to be dangerous tonight.” -- Manager Clint Hurdle, on LF Starling Marte, who hit a three-run homer Monday in the Pirates’ 4-3 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He made a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona. He is scheduled for with a side session May 11 at Double-A Altoona before making another start at Triple-A Indianapolis May 14 where his directive is to throw as many pitches as he can.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo (paternity list)

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi