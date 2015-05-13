Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison, mired in a 1-for-21 slump, was given a day off by manager Clint Hurdle on Monday in Philadelphia.

Harrison carried a .173 average into Tuesday’s game against the Phillies, and presumably some faint memories of last season, when he batted .315 and made the All-Star team.

Then he began the long, slow process of trying to salvage something from this season, hitting a three-run homer off Phillies starter Sean O‘Sullivan in the fourth inning of Pittsburgh’s 7-2 victory.

It was the first three-run shot of Harrison’s career. His previous 22 homers were all either solo shots or two-run bombs.

And he can only hope it starts him in the right direction.

“You don’t get out there in one swing,” Hurdle said. “He did some good things, and that builds traction. That builds confidence, which helps. We’ll look down the road, give him some more at-bats. I thought he took a nice step forward tonight.”

As Harrison said, “You just want to be able to come in every day and contribute to the team. Tonight I had a chance in the fourth inning, and put a good swing on the ball, and it ended up going over the fence. ... It’s just a testament of what I’ve been doing the last week or so -- (getting) my groove back and staying within myself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano 1-2, 2.79 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 2-3, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisco Liriano, Wednesday’s starter, allowed a season-high six runs (five earned) over 6 1/3 innings in losing his last start, against St. Louis. He has been charged with two earned runs or fewer in four of his six starts to date. He won his only career start against Philadelphia, going eight scoreless innings and striking out 12 on Sept. 11, 2014.

--RHP A.J. Burnett scattered six hits and allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings of work to beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Burnett, who struck out five and walked one, broke a tie with Dennis Eckersley for 40th on the all-time strikeout list. He now has 2,406 in his career. Burnett also became the first Pittsburgh starter to allow two runs or fewer through each of his first seven starts in a season since Bob Walk did so in 1988. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said the 38-year-old Burnett, once a hard thrower, has now become “a master craftsman,” and Burnett did not disagree. “It’s pitching (now). Early, it’s a lot of throwing. I definitely turned a corner, revamped a lot of my skill, I think, over the last couple years.” Burnett pitched for the Pirates in 2012-13, then went 8-18 for Philadelphia last year, his highest loss total in any of his 17 seasons. He reportedly declined to exercise his $12.75 million player option with the Phillies, choosing instead to return to Pittsburgh for one year and $8.5 million. He has said this will be his final season. As a result, he said, “I‘m just leaving it all on the line, trying to go pitch for pitch, not worry about a lot and enjoy it.”

--3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Tuesday against Philadelphia. Harrison, an All-Star when he hit .315 in 2014, began the night hitting .173 but hit a first-pitch fastball from Sean O‘Sullivan into the left field seats with two on in the fourth. “You don’t get out there in one swing,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He did some good things, and that builds traction. That builds confidence, which helps. ... I thought he took a nice step forward tonight.” Harrison also benefitted from some down time; he had the day off Monday, and Tuesday’s game marked his first start at third base since last Friday. “It’s just a testament of what I’ve been doing the last week or so -- (getting) my groove back and staying within myself,” he said.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday against the Phillies. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, and batted at a .409 clip over his last six. “The swing’s connected,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “The lower half’s working with the upper half. He’s getting good looks (at pitches). He’s minimizing body movement. He’s just getting better balance in the box.” As McCutchen said, “It’s the only way you can hit ‘em, when everything’s synched together. Sometimes when you’re not working together, when things aren’t clicking on all cylinders, I’ll get my hits. But when everything is working together, working as one, that’s means for a really good day at the plate.”

--SS Jung Ho Kang went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday against Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end. Kang did contribute a nice defensive play in the sixth inning, when he made a leaping grab of Freddy Galvis’ line drive with a runner at third. The Phillies eventually scored the run anyway to cut the Pirates’ lead to 3-2, but Kang’s play minimized the damage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(There is) something about the black and gold, man, I don’t know. It’s my last year, so I‘m just leaving it all on the line, trying to go pitch for pitch, not worry about a lot and enjoy it.” -- Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett, after a win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He made a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona. He is scheduled for with a side session May 11 at Double-A Altoona before making another start at Triple-A Indianapolis May 14 where his directive is to throw as many pitches as he can.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo (paternity list)

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi