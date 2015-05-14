Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Francisco Liriano continues to pitch deep into games. He also has little to show for it.

Liriano gave the Pirates seven solid innings Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, the fifth time in seven starts he has worked at least six, but was tagged with a 3-2 loss to drop to 1-3.

“He pitched a real good game,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He threw a lot of first-pitch strikes.”

Given a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth by his teammates, Liriano allowed three runs in the bottom of that inning to fall behind. The only hard-hit ball was an RBI double by Carlos Ruiz. The go-ahead run came home on a bloop single by Freddy Galvis.

“They found holes a couple times,” Liriano said, “but I made some pretty good pitches.”

Not quite enough, as it turned out.

“I felt good, physically and mentally,” he said. “I look forward to the next start.”

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley 2-2, 4.63 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 3-3, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley, Thursday’s starter, took a no-decision in his last start, a 7-5 victory over St. Louis last Saturday. He allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings in that one. He did not strike out a batter, and he walked three. He won his only career start against Philadelphia, his former team, surrendering three runs in five innings of a 6-3 victory last Sept. 10.

--LHP Francisco Liriano was tagged with a 3-2 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, his second straight defeat. He went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out six and walking three. Four of the hits, and all three of the runs, came in the fifth inning. The last came home on a bloop single by Freddy Galvis. “They found holes a couple times,” Liriano said, “but I made some pretty good pitches.”

--2B Neil Walker went 1-for-3 Wednesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He has also hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games, batting at a .310 clip in that stretch to raise his average from .267 to .286.

--CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Philadelphia, and is batting at a .400 clip in his last seven games. He has also hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games against the Phillies, hitting at a .431 clip with nine extra-base hits (three of them homers) while driving in 13 runs.

--RHP Rob Scahill worked a scoreless inning in relief Wednesday night and has allowed just one run in his first 13 appearances, an ERA of 0.59. He has also allowed one run in 10 2/3 innings of work on the road.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They found holes a couple times but I made some pretty good pitches.” -- Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano, who was tagged with a 3-2 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He made a rehab start May 8 for Double-A Altoona. He is scheduled for with a side session May 11 at Double-A Altoona before making another start at Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14, where his directive is to throw as many pitches as he can.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo (paternity list)

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi