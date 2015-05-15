Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle had a simple message for what his team needs to do to start making up some ground in the National League.

“We’ve got work to do,” he said after a 4-2 loss to the Phillies on Thursday dropped his team’s record to 17-18 overall. “I’ve said it from the first day.”

The Pirates began the season with a 1-4 record, then righted the ship to win 10 of the next 14 and improve to 11-9. But May brought them down again, with five consecutive losses to start the month.

They rallied to win four in a row and get back above .500, but back-to-back loss at the hands of the Phillies left their manager going back to his mantra.

“We’ve got to work on overall consistency and just keep working, working to stretch things out, working to cash in on opportunities on offense,” he said. “Just keep working and then transfer the work into a game.”

The Pirates shot themselves in the foot again on Thursday, committing two key errors in the first three innings to help the Phillies take a lead they would not relinquish. While starting pitcher Vance Worley (4.0 IP, 3 runs) certainly wasn’t at his best, putting those extra baserunners on only makes things worse.

Bad baseball is a familiar feeling in Pittsburgh, but a club that’s made it to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons after 20 years of losing baseball isn’t going to just accept mediocrity anymore.

“The overall game just needs to tighten up,” Hurdle said. “You want to make a move, get in the hunt and do some things, you’ve got to play solid baseball day in and day out, and we’ve hung around .500 for the reasons I just mentioned.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Jeff Locke, 2-2, 4.71 ERA) at Chicago (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Locke, Friday’s starter at Chicago, is 2-2 with a 4.71 ERA through his first seven starts of the season after going 6 2/3 innings against St. Louis on May 10, giving up three runs in a 4-3 win though he did not receive a decision. In seven career starts against Chicago, he’s 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA; he took the loss to the Cubs on April 28, going 3 2/3 innings while giving up eight hits and six runs (five earned).

--RHP Vance Worley lasted just four innings against Philadelphia on May 14, giving up three runs (one earned) while taking the loss against his former team. The outing improved his ERA slightly, from 4.63 to 4.38, but dropped his record to 2-3 as he’s still in search of his first win since April 22. “The execution of the pitches isn’t what we’ve seen from him in the past,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s a combination of things, it’s not all on him but he’s a click off and we seem to be a click off with the gloves when he’s pitching.”

--LF Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 against the Phillies on May 14, raising his average up to .200 as the Pirates are still trying to get his bat going. Last year, Harrison -- who predominantly plays third base --hit .315, with 164 hits in 520 at-bats. “He’s working hard to get better, he’s trying to get that swing up in the zone, get the pitchers throwing him strikes,” Hurdle said. “It was a much better day for him.”

--OF Andrew McCutchen was given the day off Thursday to prepare for a weekend series against Chicago. Over his last eight games, he’s 11-for-29 (.379) with four doubles, a home run, six RBIs and six runs scored.

--RHP Charlie Morton is getting closer to making his return to the majors. After throwing four simulated games in extended spring training as he recovers from right hip surgery last September, he made a live-action start for Double-A Altoona on May 8, going seven innings of scoreless baseball while allowing just two hits. Morton scattered 11 hits over seven innings, giving up two runs, one earned, in a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a couple of missed plays today; we didn’t handle the ball as well as we should have.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. On May 8, he went seven innings for Double-A Altoona, and pitched seven innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo (restricted list)

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi