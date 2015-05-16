Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Charlie Morton appears to be on the way back.

The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander, on the disabled list since April 5 due to right hip surgery, had a solid rehab effort Thursday with Triple-A Indianapolis.

“It was another step forward,” said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle.

Morton worked seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on 11 hits while striking out eight against Norfolk. He threw 96 pitches, including 68 for strikes.

Next up is a Saturday trip to Chicago to join the Pirates.

“We’ll get Charlie in here to throw a bullpen and then we’ll have a conversation with him,” said Hurdle.

But Hurdle declined to speculate whether that means Morton could return to the starting rotation.

“That would be the reason for the conversation that we would have on the next step in his recovery.”

In his first rehab start on May 8 for Double-A Altoona against Harrisburg, Morton allowed two hits over seven innings while throwing 84 pitches, 58 for strikes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 5-1, 2.32 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 3-2, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jeff Locke earned a no-decision after giving up five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four in just 3 2/3 innings of work. After beginning the season 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, he’s gone 0-3 with a 7.27 ERA in his last five starts.

--3B Josh Harrison went 4-for-6 on Friday, tying a career high for hits while also blasting his fourth homer of the season. He extended an active hitting streak to four games.

--CF Andrew McCutchen has 117 career hits against the Cubs, sixth most among active players. He was 2-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the season, on Friday.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo was reinstated from the paternity list on Friday. Bastardo last appeared on May 8, working one inning and striking out two in the Pirates 8-5 loss to the Cardinals. He has a 6.43 ERA in 11 games and seven innings this season.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday with LHP Antonio Bastardo’s reactivation. He appeared in one game -- his only big league appearance of the season -- pitching one scoreless inning in a’ 4-2 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday.

--SS Jung Ho Kang is hitting .270 with two homers and nine RBIs after going 0-for-6 on Friday. He had gone 13-for-35 (.371) with three doubles and two home runs in 11 games since April 29. His 13 hits since that date are third among National League rookies, trailing only Chicago’s Jorge Soler (16) and Addison Russell (15).

--LF Starling Marte was back in the cleanup spot on Friday in the series opener against the Cubs. On Thursday in Philadelphia, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI and Friday he went 1-for-5 with a run scored.

--RHP Charlie Morton worked seven innings in a Thursday rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. He allowed two runs (1 earned) on 11 hits while walking none and striking out eight. He’s due in Chicago on Saturday and could come off the 15-day disabled list this weekend where he’s been since April 5 recovering from hip surgery.

--RHP Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.32 ERA) makes his eighth start of the sea on and looks to improve to 7-0 all-time against Chicago. Cole was National League pitcher of the month for April after going 4-0 with a 1.76 ERA. One of the wins was against the Cubs on April 29 as he gave up one unearned run in an 8-1 victory in six innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s positives to take out if this game all over the place. You’re looking at 7-1 down in the fifth inning. And you get the tying run on second base the go ahead in the sixth inning. Everybody in the lineup found a way to do something to help us get back in this game and give us an opportunity to win it.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, after a comeback attempt failed vs. the Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on May 8, and he made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF/OF Corey Hart

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Steve Lombardozzi