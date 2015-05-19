Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Charlie Morton will make one more rehab start and if all goes well, the right-hander will join the Pittsburgh Pirates later this month.

He is scheduled to take the mound Tuesday at Triple-A Indianapolis.

“We want to make sure Charlie is taken care of,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “That he’s given every opportunity to be as sharp as he can be when he comes in.”

The 31-year-old has yet to pitch for the Pirates this season. He underwent surgery on his right hip last December and was placed on the disabled list two days before the season started so he could work on regaining his mechanics, which were off in spring training.

He made two rehab starts -- one with Double-A Altoona and one with Triple-A Indianapolis -- and went 2-0 with an 0.64 ERA despite giving up 13 hits in 14 innings of work.

Morton joined the team in Chicago over the weekend and threw a bullpen session Saturday morning at Wrigley Field before the Pirates dropped a 4-1 decision to the Chicago Cubs.

When he finally does return, Morton is expected to take Vance Worley’s place in the rotation. Worley was moved to the bullpen over the weekend; the Pirates had planned to skip his next start because of two off days in a span of four days.

“We have a good idea of what we want to do,” Hurdle said.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 3-1, 6.38 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-3, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vance Worley will work out of the bullpen for at least the next few days, manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday. The Pirates have off-days Monday and Thursday which allows them to skip Worley’s next start. Worley is 2-3 with a 4.38 ERA in seven starts this season, his second with the Pirates.

--RHP A.J. Burnett won his third consecutive decision Sunday, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing only three hits in the Pirates’ 3-0 victory at Chicago. He did allow a season-high five walks but hasn’t given up more than two earned runs in any of his eight starts this season and has allowed three total over his last four.

--C Francisco Cervelli had two hits Sunday including an RBI-double that gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead in the fifth. He now has seven multi-hit games this season. Seven of Cervelli’s nine RBIs this season have come against the Cubs.

--3B Pedro Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday, improving his batting road batting average for the season to .254 (17-for-67), which is 84 points higher than his .170 average (8-for-47) in games at PNC Park this season.

--RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He had joined the Pirates on Saturday after his contract was selected from Indianapolis. He did not get in a game but provided depth in the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was just what we needed. He pitched with a will to win. He competed very, very well.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on RHP A.J. Burnett after a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on May 8, and he made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14. He is scheduled to make his last rehab start on May 19 in Indianapolis.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25. He likely will spend the maximum 20 days in which a position player is allowed on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF/INF Corey Hart