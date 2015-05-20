Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates returned to PNC Park on Tuesday night for the start of an eight-game homestand and the biggest question surrounding them was the identity of their starting shortstop.

Rookie Jung Ho Kang started all three games of last weekend’s series against the Cubs at Chicago but manager Clint Hurdle said that was by design. He wanted to give slumping Jordy Mercer time off.

Kang was as shortstop again in the 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins and went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

“We’re going to continues to revisit the best lineup we can put out there daily,” Hurdle said.

Yet with the Pirates trailing the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals by eight games, there is at least some sense of urgency to pump some air into what has often been a lifeless team.

Kang has been a bright spot for the Pirates, hitting .320 with two home runs in 27 games for a team that is a disappointing 18-21 after reaching the postseason the past two years.

Furthermore, there is reason to believe Kang will get better.

The 27-year-old has made impressive strides since spring training when he looked overmatched at the plate and in the field, nothing like the player who was the MVP of the Korean Baseball Organization last season with a .356 batting average and 40 home runs in 117 games with the Nexen Heroes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-1, 3.23 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Francisco Cervelli was removed from the game at the start of the sixth inning for what the Pirates said were “precautionary reasons” after he took a foul tip off his mask earlier in the game. Cervelli had a single and a walk in his two plate appearances and is 9-for-18 in his last six games.

--RHP Charlie Morton made what was expected to be the last of his three rehab starts Tuesday night. He pitched 6 1/3 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis and allowed two runs and two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts against Pawtucket in the International League. Morton has pitched a combined 20 1/3 innings in the minor leagues and given up just three runs.

--OF Jose Tabata had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and will provide a right-handed bat off the bench. Dropped off the roster last October, Tabata has a $4-million salary in the fifth year of a six-year, $15-million contract,. He was hitting .352 with no homers and four RBIs in 28 games at Indianapolis, including .438 in his last 14 games.

--RHP Wilfredo Boscan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday, a day after the Pirates used eight pitchers in a 12-inning loss to the Cubs at Chicago, but did not appear in any games.

--INF Justin Sellers was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of OF Jose Tabata. Sellers has been out all season with a sore right Achilles tendon.

--LHP Francisco Liriano lost his third straight start Tuesday night to fall to 1-4 as the Pirates lost 8-5 to Minnesota. Liriano was tagged for seven runs in two innings, including a solo home run by 2B Brian Dozier and a two-run shot by 3B Trevor Plouffe. Liriano pitched for the Twins for eight seasons from 2005-12 to begin his career and is now 1-2 against them in three starts since being traded to the White Sox late in the 2012 season.

--LF Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a double. He now has five extra-base hits in his last five games.

--LHP Jeff Locke (2-2, 5.40) will start Wednesday night against Minnesota in the finale of a two-game series. He is 0-2 in his last five starts after winning his first two starts of the season, both against Milwaukee. Locke has never faced the Twins but is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in six career interleague starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Command was an issue. These guys pour themselves into everything they do for the four days (between starts) and it’s hard to have to go up to a guy and pull him after two innings.” -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, on LHP Francisco Liriano’s poor outing in a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on May 8, and he made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14. He made what was supposed to be his last rehab start May 19 for Indianapolis.

--C Francisco Cervelli (dizziness) was removed from the game on May 19 after being struck in the mask by a foul ball and is considered day-to-day.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart