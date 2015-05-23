Pittsburgh Pirates - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Pittsburgh Pirates - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen’s last take-home pay for two weeks’ worth of work was $427,098. That information comes courtesy of a picture snapped by an anonymous photographer of his pay stub that landed on the internet earlier this week.

Major League Baseball players are paid every other Friday and the Pirates center fielder had the misfortunate of leaving his pay stub behind in the visitors’ clubhouse at Wrigley Field in Chicago last weekend after Pittsburgh and the Cubs met in a three-game series.

Someone found the stub -- no one has been able to identify who it was -- took a picture and posted it on the internet on Reddit under an account that has since been deleted.

McCutchen earned $820,659 for the first two weeks of pay before taxes.

A child of the internet age and the loss of some privacy that comes with it, McCutchen didn’t seem overly upset about having such personal information made public.

“We try to keep our lives as private as possible,” McCutchen said Friday night before the Pirates beat the New York Mets 4-1 in the opener of a three-game series.

“Our lives aren’t private at all, though. People know what I make. It’s the first thing people say, ‘Hey, you signed for this much at the age of 18.’ They know all that stuff.”

McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP and a four-time All-Star joked that the real eye opener to the general public is how much pro athletes pay in taxes. He had nearly 49 percent of his last pay eaten up by taxes.

“I bet they didn’t know anything about that,” McCutchen said. “Athletes’ fee? What is that? That’s one thing. People kind of go, oh, I didn’t know that. Yeah, well now you know. If you want to look, then there you go guys, take a look.”

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-1, 1.98 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 3-1, 1.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Charlie Morton will be activated from the disabled list Monday and pitch that night at home against Miami. He has been on the disabled list all season while recovering from right hip surgery performed last September.

--RF Gregory Polanco returned to the lineup Friday night after being rested Wednesday in a loss to Minnesosta and broke an 0-for-18 slump with an RBI single in the second inning of a 4-1 victory over the New York Mets. He went 1-for-3 while batting seventh after hitting in the top three spots of the order in each of his first 30 starts this season. Manager Clint Hurdle plans to continue batting Polanco lower in the order as he likes the current combination of 3B Josh Harrison, 2B Neil Walker and CF Andrew McCutchen in the top third.

--RHP Gerrit Cole pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in his 50th career start and tied for the National League lead in wins in improving his record to 6-2. Cole allowed one unearned run and six hits in 8 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. The 24-year-old became the NL’s third six-game winner, joining Mets RHP Bartolo Colon and St. Louis Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha. Cole is 10-2 in 14 starts since last Sept. 7, giving him more wins than any pitcher in the major leagues in that span. He won for the first time in three career decisions against the Mets and has walked two batters or fewer in each of nine starts this season.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (3-1, 1.38) will start Saturday against the New York in the middle game of a three-game series. Burnett has won his last three starts and given up two earned runs or less in each of his eight starts this season. He is 5-9 with a 4.18 ERA against the Mets in 24 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was exciting to go out there for the ninth inning. I just wish I would have been more successful and been able to finish off, but (closer Mark Melancon) picked me up and the defense played great from the first to the last, so it all worked out well.” -- Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole, who pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in his 50th career start and tied for the National League lead in wins in improving his record to 6-2.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Charlie Morton (right hip surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw simulated games in extended spring training April 18, April 23, April 27 and May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on May 8, and he made rehab appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14 and May 19. He is scheduled to be activated May 25 and start that night.

--OF Andrew Lambo (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. His foot was placed in a walking boot, and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Justin Sellers (sore right Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton on April 20 and was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 25.

--RHP Brandon Cumpton (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 16. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Jeff Locke

RHP Vance Worley

BULLPEN:

RHP Mark Melancon (closer)

LHP Tony Watson

RHP Jared Hughes

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

LHP Antonio Bastardo

RHP Radhames Liz

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Chris Stewart

INFIELDERS:

1B Pedro Alvarez

2B Neil Walker

SS Jordy Mercer

3B Josh Harrison

INF Jung Ho Kang

INF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Starling Marte

CF Andrew McCutchen

RF Gregory Polanco

OF Jose Tabata

OF/INF Corey Hart